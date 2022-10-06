Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get A Great Katana Right At The Start | Early Melee Weapon Guide

One of the best, most unique melee weapons you can get your hands on in Cyberpunk 2077 is hidden in plain sight. During one of your early important missions, you’ll enter a high security area with an extremely powerful sword. Due to the spoiler-y circumstances of the mission, you’re likely to be so preoccupied, you can very easily run past this unique melee weapon. If you’re a new player or a returning fan filled with Cyberpunk Edgerunner hype, you won’t want to miss out on one of the best melee weapons in the early game.

Melee builds are tricky in a world where everyone is equipped with giant guns — and if you don’t have a gun, you’re geared up with mantis blades built into your arms. Getting chromed up isn’t just for augmentations. You can also boost your survivability in close combat. Most enemies won’t know what hits them when you’re running a melee build. Stealth helps. And a whole lot of armor.

How To Get The Satori Katana | Unique Early Katana Guide

During “The Heist” main job, you’ll reach a massive suite at the top of the tower. Progress until Yorinubo is murdered — you’ll hide in one of several locations to witness the death. After the room is cleared, you’ll have to escape the tower. Before leaving, you can claim a very powerful early katana.

How To Get The Satori : During “ The Heist “, after the murder, exit out and reach the private landing pad . There’s an AV parked here with two guards . Take out the guards and check the AV. Inside, you’ll find the Satori — an iconic katana sitting on the seat.

The Satori is one of the most powerful melee weapons in the game — especially if you boost your melee weapon damage and increase critical chance.

Satori | Katana Stats Increases Crit Damage +500% Lowers Base Damage -20%



With the right mod, the Satori is unstoppable. And with 2~ attacks per second, you’re bound to score a critical hit eventually while chopping up an enemy. Once you get that critical, you’ll score an instakill every time. Even against some of the toughest enemies in the game.

It is possible to run a build for the Satori that makes it useful for the entire game. You’ll want to get the following enhancements.

Satori Katana Build | What You Need : Limbic System Enhancement Blessed Blade Merciless Perk

Stack all of these to give yourself a huge +23% to Crit Chance. And you can continue to unlock Merciless Perks to boost that number even further. These tools increase Crit Damage and Crit Chance — perfect for the Satori Katana.