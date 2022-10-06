Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get The Best, Most Secret Ending | Suicide Mission Guide

The “best” ending in Cyberpunk 2077 is up for debate — there is no “true” ending you can unlock that is perfect in every way. But you can get pretty dang close to perfect. This is the Suicide Mission ending. You versus Arasaka. This ending isn’t just absurdly hard to get, it’s also absurdly hard to complete. You’ll need to beef yourself up to an insane degree to pull out a victory, but if you do manage to do it, you’ll avoid any casualties and keep all your buddies safe. Nobody has to die. This is the only way to make it happen. And yes, it is absolutely the most secretive ending.

We’ve got another guide that covers all the endings you can unlock, but that guide doesn’t cover anything you need to know about the secret ending — we’re going to go in-depth and explain how to pull this off. Whether you’re a new player enjoying that Cyberpunk Edgerunner high or a returning fan, it’s time to finally unlock the Suicide Mission.

How To Unlock The Secret Ending | Suicide Mission Path

The “best” ending is a near-impossible suicide mission into Arasaka Tower — just you and Johnny Silverhand vs. the world. Getting this option for the final mission is incredibly difficult and very easy to miss. Here’s the step-by-step process to earning it.

Suicide Mission Secret Ending Path | (Don’t Fear) The Reaper Play through the main story — complete Search And Destroy and another section of Tapeworm in Act 2 . After this, Johnny will request to take control of your body to talk to Rogue. Take a pill and allow him to do so. You will need to reach 70% affinity with Johnny to unlock the secret path. Following this mission chain, you’ll go from 60% to 70% affinity. Follow the side-job Chippin’ In until you reach the oilfield and talk to Johnny . At this point, you need to select specific options. Only these three options matter. [ Nah, fucked that up too. ] [ What do you want from me? ] [ Ok. But as second chances go, this is your last. ] After this, complete Holdin’ On . Complete it and continue until you reach the main job Nocturne Op55N1 . During Nocturne Op55N1 , you’ll talk to Johnny on the roof and formulate your plan to attack Arasaka. Eventually, you’ll get an option to select who to ask for help . On this screen, don’t select anything — wait 5 minutes and Johnny will make a new suggestion.



Select the new choice from Johnny to begin (Don’t Fear) The Reaper — a difficult suicide mission where you attack Arasaka Tower solo. This is extremely difficult. If you die, you’ll get ending credits. Save before attempting this mission! I recommend you go in Level 35+.