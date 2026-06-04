Silent Hill: Townfall Releases This September 24

Konami and Annapurna have finally revealed Silent Hill: Townfall’s release date.

The game is releasing on PC and PS5 this September 24, 2026. It is now also available to pre-order.

To mark the occasion, Annapurna have shared a new trailer which reveals even more of the story. Spoilers follow below.

We finally learned that Simon was talking to Zoe, a nurse and a local inhabitant of St. Amelia. Developer Screen Burn doesn’t fully tip their hat yet, but it’s interesting to see that we’re entering a city that’s still pretending to be normal in spite of what’s under the surface.

Annapurna promises in spite of the action we’ve seen in earlier trailers, puzzles will be a huge part of this game, as is Screen Burn’s specialty. The player will also sometimes have to stealth instead of fight, but your CRTV will help you in that account.

You can watch the latest trailer here.