NVIDIA and Cyberpunk 2077 Team Up For a Task With Prizes

Who likes a challenge more than gamers? The team behind Cyberpunk 2077 knows that the call of a scavenger hunt in an open world is like waving a steak in front of a hungry dog. In this case, the steak in question is a brand new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090!

Today, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account posted the task. Scattered around Night City, there are three brand new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphic cards, each with a Cyberpunk 2077 backplate. This prize could be yours! All you have to do is find one. The game overlords are kind though and have left a clue. The Twitter announcement includes two links: one for the details page and one for the clue to be added. The link alone will take you to an ordinary webpage, but it is not the complete link. Using the picture in the Tweet, you have to find the hidden message. Then you will complete the link using that message.

The clue is definitely not easy! What else could we expect when the prizes are the only three of their kind? The details page warns players that finding the cards is just the first part. Once you arrive, expect the prize to be heavily guarded. Oh, and have your in-game camera ready. Check out the Tweet below for all of the links and details!

We received another #BeyondFast transmission! It means another task from the fixer and another chance to win an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with #Cyberpunk2077 backplate! Find the hidden message and complete the https://t.co/JgbMUDXT2L link with it.



Deets: https://t.co/V1dof9yofy pic.twitter.com/zgDKwEr9Gl — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 3, 2022

The newest generation of graphic cards from NVIDIA was announced on September 20. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 cards are said to be twice as fast as the previous generation, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti series, while using the same amount of power. This will make the cards excellent for games that utilize ray tracing and open world formats, and the DLSS 3 technology it is based on gives the card a performance increase of up to four times. They won’t be available to purchase until October 12, so winners will get a nice bonus both early and for free! Considering the GeForce RTX 4090 will likely cost around $1,599, that’s a very nice price.

It looks like the CD Projekt RED team is excited about engaging fans with tasks and prizes because they mention their plans to share more in the near future. According to their details page, they will be “sharing clues to more tasks on Twitter” over the next weeks, so if you aren’t on Twitter yet, now might be a good time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the most played games on Steam, and the game recently hit the 20 million units sold mark. Due to some performance issues, the open-world action RPG struggled when it was first released. The popularity of a Netflix anime based on the world, Edgerunner, revived the game though. Now that so many players are tuned in, it looks like the strategy is to keep them engaged and coming back for more.

