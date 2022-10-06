Cyberpunk 2077: Best Cyberdecks & Where To Get Them | Hacking Guide

Cyberdecks are powerful weapons in the right hands. These devices help V unleash magic spells on enemies — you can detonate grenades in bad guy hands hands, set them on fire, mess up their guns, and much more. Quickhacks are one of the best ways to deal damage in Cyberpunk 2077, even better than blasting everyone with the biggest gun you can find. And some Cyberdecks turn your regular choom into an unstoppable agent of pure destruction. We’re here to show you which Cyberdecks you need to unlock first.

The Cyberdecks listed here, thankfully, are pretty easy to get. If you have the eddies, you can buy them very early in the game. They aren’t cheap, but that’s the price you have to pay for Legendary Cyberdecks. Both decks cost $35,000 eddies — so do lots of missions, save your cash, or just cheat your way into riches. Either way, you won’t have to search all of Night City to get your hands on these. Just go to the sellers listed below.

Best Cyberdecks | Locations Guide

There are two cyberdecks that are particularly powerful in Cyberpunk 2077. These killer hacking tools can easily wipe out entire groups of enemies from the safety of cover — you’ll need plenty of eddies to buy them, but they’re worth the cost.

Here’s the two cyberdecks you need if you want to become a real killer hacker.

Netwatch Netdriver Mk. 5

One of the best quickhack cyberdecks in the game. Increases damage for all quickhacks, and increases the spread distance for Contagion, making it even more effective — combined with the ability to attack even more targets with quickhacks. Contagion can be used to automatically wipe out entire groups of enemies in an area with this cyberdeck.

Location : Sold by the Wellspring Ripperdoc for $35,000

: Sold by the for $35,000 Effects : Offensive Quickhacks can be uploaded to 3 targets within a 6-meter range. Increased damage dealt by quickhacks by 30%. Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate by 9 units per 60 seconds. Increases quickhack spread distance by 60%.

Tetratronic Rippler Mk. 4

One of the most powerful Cyberdecks in the game, this increases upload time and RAM cost for Ultimate Quickhacks, and even allows them to spread to nearby enemies. Makes Detonate Grenade and System Reset incredibly powerful.

Location : Sold by Nina Kravitz the Ripperdoc in Westbrook for $35,000.

: Sold by in for $35,000. Effects : Ultimate Quickhacks can spread once. Reduces the RAM cost of Ultimate Quickhacks by 3. Reduces quickhack upload time by 75%. Quickhack cooldown reduced by 45%.

Don’t miss out on these Cyberdecks. If you need help earning cash, just check out this farming guide for easy eddies.