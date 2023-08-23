Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Trailer Highlights New Improvements

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the latest trailer.

Looks amazing IF they actually pull off what they showed. I played through the main game and really enjoyed it but can’t help but still be skeptical of their trailers and promises. Time will tell. Ridermontiero4291 – YouTube Comment

Was still hoping for 3rd person but still looks great. Gameassassin4654 – YouTube Comment

I’m still happy that I didn’t delete the game because of BUGS. Lolokhorkhore – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Cyberpunk 2077 might have stumbled quite badly out of the gate, but the developers at CD Projekt Red continued to work on the game. Now it’s gearing up to launch the big expansion called Phantom Liberty. Unfortunately, we know that this is the one and only expansion that is planned for Cyberpunk 2077. So if you can overlook the fact that this will be it for the new RPG from CD Projekt Red, then you can mark down your calendars. With that said, if you haven’t been keeping too close of tabs on this expansion, we can offer some insight.

In the Phantom Liberty expansion, players are getting a new spy-thriller-style campaign. Set within the base game campaign, players will eventually reach an area where V must save the NUSA president. Fortunately, you won’t look at the same areas throughout the campaign. We know that this expansion will also bring out a new area for Night City called Dogtown. Here you’ll get to meet a new faction, NPCs with quests, and even some exclusive gear that can only be found within the new expansion area. Additionally, we know that Phantom Liberty will bring on a new ending for the base game.

During today’s Gamescom ONL presentation, we got another look at the highly anticipated expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. The video game expansion will bring up a major update for the game. This overhaul is also coming to the base game, so regardless if you pick up Phantom Liberty or not, you’ll see several adjustments made to the main game. For instance, the trailer footage showcased during Gamescom ONL offered some insight into the new weaponry you can acquire, some of which is illegal, so that might mean going into the depths of Night City’s Dogtown to receive them. Additionally, cyberwar is still a significant component in keeping V alive and deadly when facing enemies.

Police systems are also revamped, so get ready for a few car chases down the mean streets of Night City. Of course, you don’t have to just drive away, as it looks like players can now fire their weapons while driving vehicles or even have weapons attached to their vehicles for that extra little power against factions or authorities.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to launch on September 26, 2023. Despite Cyberpunk 2077 releasing for last-generation platforms, we know that the expansion will only be available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.