Phil Spencer Says There’s No Mid-Generation Refresh For Xbox Series Consoles

We’re a few years into the console lifespan for the latest-generation platforms. Both Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 launched within the same year. There’s been rumors that Sony is working on a couple of new iterations for the PlayStation 5. I’m sure you’ve heard in the past of a PlayStation 5 Pro or a new PlayStation 5 Slim model. But neither of those two console models has been officially revealed. Despite that, there’s still some wondering if this is also a project in the works for the Xbox Series consoles.

Phil Spencer recently spoke with IGN. There is the big Gamescom event going on right now, so what better way to celebrate video games and highlight what’s coming out? As a result, Phil sat down with IGN to highlight some of the content on the floor. However, the conversation soon pivoted towards what might be in store for the console hardware side of things. IGN asked Phil Spencer if we might see a mid-generation refresh for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Could there be a pro model in the works or efforts to potentially beef up the Xbox Series S console platform to handle some of the upcoming games better?

Unfortunately, that’s not on the table right now. Phil was quick to shut down any ideas of a new console model being released. In Phil’s eyes, the console lifespan is still in the beginning and slowly moving midway into the lifecycle. Instead, Phil is insisting that developers continue to work on the hardware available as there’s plenty of headroom available. That might be a good sign for those who recently picked up the console platforms within the marketplace.

No, no. We’re doing right now the increased storage on the Series S. But no, like I said, we’re kind of at the end of the beginning in my mind. So I think we need to let devs settle on this hardware and get the most out of it. But in terms of increased frame rate, increased resolution, I just look at what goes on on PC with high-end GPUs, high-end CPU, and it’s not always just about pixel count or frame resolution. I think there’s lighting techniques. There’s a bunch of things that go into what makes a game look and feel great. And we have a ton of headroom as an industry there. Phil Spencer – IGN

Meanwhile, if you were holding off thinking that Microsoft might be revealing an Xbox Series X Pro model or a new revised Xbox Series S, you might as well go ahead and make the purchase. These console models are staying for the long haul. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that Microsoft revealed a new Xbox Series S model that added more storage space internally.

If you don’t recall, the Xbox Series S Carbon Black offers 1TB SSD in the console platform. That is quite a bit more room for players to store additional games on the console unit. After all, the Xbox Series S model is all digital, so having storage space is a must.