Xbox Head Phil Spencer Gets Asked About Final Fantasy 7

Final Fantasy fans know that if they want to enjoy the franchise’s latest games, they typically need to be on the PlayStation platform. It’s essentially the go-to platform for Final Fantasy games these days. However, a big move happened not too long ago in which Final Fantasy 14 was finally making its way to the Xbox consoles. That’s not a new game by any means. This MMORPG has been available since 2010. However, now Xbox is finally getting this game on their platforms. Could this just be the start?

IGN recently had the chance to speak with Phil Spencer. This is during the big Gamescom event that is going on right now. So, Phil Spencer has been available to further hype up and showcase the line of Xbox video game titles coming into the marketplace. However, during the conversation, IGN asked Phil Spencer if we might see Final Fantasy VII Remake or the most recently released Final Fantasy XVI land on the Xbox platforms anytime soon, or if ever. According to Phil, you’ll hear more about this in the future.

Phil Spencer stated that they know people want to enjoy their favorite third-party video game titles on the consoles they purchase. The head of Xbox went on to say that he and Microsoft’s Sarah Bond have flown to Tokyo and talked with the CEO of Square Enix about their commitment to Xbox. However, there are business deals and relationships that will have to be worked through on certain games. Without saying much more, Phil noted that they are not going to push them but that you’ll hear more.

So you’ll hear more. I’m not going to push them. They’re going to have to find their own rhythm. But having them make a commitment to Xbox was really important both to me, and I’ve heard it from the community, to the community as well. And 14 was more of a commitment. Phil Spencer – IGN

So it looks like there might be some plans in place to finally see some of these games land on the Xbox Series X/S platforms as well as the PlayStation 5. But for now, there’s nothing official to reveal just yet. At any rate, it’s at least reassuring to some fans that Microsoft’s Xbox teams have had positive conversations with the folks over at Square Enix. It will essentially be a waiting game right now to see if there is anything more to come out from the Square Enix team when it comes to the Xbox Series X/S platform.