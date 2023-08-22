Alan Wake 2 Footage Finally Updates Us On Alan Wake

Alan Wake fans have waited quite a long time now for a proper official sequel to the video game. Alan Wake 2 is underway, and we’ll finally get our hands on the game this October. Since Remedy Entertainment first showcased the game, the studio has been a bit quiet on Alan Wake, the main protagonist from the first installment. Finally, during Gamescom ONL, we got more information regarding Alan Wake. We know that he’s still trapped in the Dark Place. However, over the course of the time Alan has been imprisoned there, this Dark Place has taken the shape of New York. It’s Alan’s own personal nightmare that he’s desperately trying to escape from. Of course, just as before, this game will toy with Alan’s mind as you seek out a means of freeing yourself from the Dark Place.

Fortunately, if you missed out on Gamescom ONL, the trailer that highlights Alan Wake 2 is now available. You can view the trailer for the upcoming game below. Meanwhile, if you’re unsure what Alan Wake 2 will bring to the table, we have you covered.

Again, for those of you who haven’t been following this game, it’s not set up the same as its original installment. While the original game had some horror elements throughout it, the sequel was developed to be a survival horror experience. We know that this game is set over a decade after the events of the first game. Likewise, we are not completely focused on Alan Wake this time around.

While Alan Wake is a playable character that you will go through the game with, the campaign is split between two characters. Outside of Alan and his entrapment, we’re also following Saga Anderson. Saga is an FBI agent sent off to Bright Falls to investigate a series of ritualistic killings. How these two will intertwine in the campaign storyline is anyone’s guess right now. But again, we know this title will land in the marketplace on October 27, 2023. That is a bit later than initially intended, as the game was recently pushed back a week to ensure that there is more space between some of the big releases hitting the marketplace that month.

So mark your calendar for the game’s upcoming launch. When Alan Wake 2 does launch into the marketplace, you can expect it to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms.