Xbox Head Comments Suggests Starfield Takes A Few Hours To Really Open Up

Quite a few anticipated video game titles are slated to come out into the marketplace this year. However, easily, one of the biggest to hit the marketplace will be Starfield. This is Bethesda’s next major RPG release, and fans have been waiting on this game for several years. Now that we are just a couple of weeks from its release into the market, we are seeing more marketing materials hit the web. In fact, Gamescom is going on right now. That’s an event in which Microsoft is showcasing Starfield to players.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out that Phil Spencer spoke with IGN during the Xbox livestream for Gamescom 2023. During this stream, Phil Spencer spoke about how the games are rather massive. But Starfield will take a few hours for players to really get the scope of things. Phil stated that you’ll find the game to be a bit limited at the start of the campaign, and it won’t be until three or four hours into it that you start to see just how epic of a scale this game actually ends up being.

So, if you’re finding the game to be a bit dull or not cracked up to what you initially expected, you might need to chip away at the start of the game. Of course, that is also just the opinion of Phil Spencer, so some might find the start of the game to be just as enthralling of an experience as they’d imagined. Regardless, we still have to wait a little longer before we can see how this game holds up compared to all the marketing materials released over the past couple of years.

Currently, Starfield is not set to release until September 6, 2023. However, we know that once the game is released, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This is not the only comment made today regarding Starfield. In fact, earlier, we learned that Bethesda’s Pete Hines expressed to fans that they shouldn’t skip the activities that pop up within the game as you might be surprised to see the different incredible storylines it offers or locations it will take you.

Of course, while we wait for September 6, 2023, to arrive, you’ll want to be cautious browsing the web. Leaks have been flooding the internet for the game since so many individuals have managed to gain access to the title ahead of its release. One leaker has already expressed that they plan to share more of the game soon.