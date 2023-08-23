Ed Boon Already Has Ideas For Injustice 3

There is quite a bit of hype built up for Ed Boon’s next game. Mortal Kombat 1 is in development, and NetherRealm Studios is setting up its big debut in the marketplace later this year. However, that still hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if there are any plans in place for Injustice 3. When not developing Mortal Kombat, NetherRealm Studios has been providing fans with the Injustice franchise. This game series provides players with another brutal fighting game but one with DC Comics characters. Fortunately, it looks like there are already plans in place for what Injustice 3 could provide.

Recently, Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Ed Boon, the director at NetherRealm Studios. During their conversation, the topic of Injustice came up with the publication asking Ed Boon if he would like to return to the franchise. Likewise, it was asked if he knew the direction that NetherRealm Studios would take the game next. According to Ed Boon, he would like to return, and there’s already a series of ideas for what the next game could be. That file is tucked away on his computer.

Ed Boon noted to Comicbook.com that he always has a notepad file on his computer to toss in ideas and concepts. There’s a file ready with some ideas the development team could do for Injustice 3. More importantly, these ideas were jotted down during the production of Injustice 2. So, there is no shortage of ideas that the development studio could run with for Injustice 3, which will likely line up well with some of the content in Injustice 2 since these ideas stem back during the game’s production.

However, it’s going to be a good while before we see anything official come out for an Injustice 3. The developers at NetherRealm Studios are all busy working on Mortal Kombat 1. This is the next major release for the studio and a bit of a reboot for the Mortal Kombat franchise as a whole. As a result, we’ll likely see quite a bit of attention on this game from the studio, along with post-launch content to keep players enjoying the game for a long time.

Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release next month on September 19, 2023. You’ll find the game available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms when it is released. Meanwhile, Injustice 2 was released back in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. We have a Before You Buy of the last Injustice game, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.