WarioWare: Move It Gets Good Reviews

We’ve had some really unique release schedules for video games recently. October had three big games released either on the same day or a few days ahead of the other two. That’s not something that typically happens. And now, we’re about to have two nice big releases drop one after the other. Tomorrow, Square Enix will drop the remake of a beloved RPG, and on Friday, Nintendo will drop WarioWare: Move It, the latest entry in their microgames saga. It’s honestly hilarious how this series has “bounced back” on the Nintendo Switch after being MIA in its first few years. Remember, Nintendo once polled people to see if they wanted it to come back, and now, we’re getting its second game on Switch.

Regardless, the first reviews for the title have come out on Metacritic, and they are mostly positive. As of right now, there are 54 reviews of the title, and they come in at an average score of 76. While that’s not the highest score, it’s also one that feels rather adequate for a game like WarioWare: Move It. Why? Because it’s not meant to be the “deepest game ever!” It’s meant to be a title you can pick up, do some microgames in, and then leave to go do something else. If you desire a more “profound experience,” you shouldn’t be playing this franchise in the first place.

But what specifically are the critics saying about the title? Well, they happily note how “weird it is.” That’s fine because that’s one of the things that make the franchise unique compared to other titles of this nature, of which we’re not sure there are that many.

Some even called the game a “return to form” with its fun and quirkiness and approved of the use of the two Joy-Con controllers to really flesh out the mini-games and how people could get involved in them. Another thing they praise is that this is the perfect game to play with friends or family members to get everyone involved and laughing by the end of their play session. But they also say you can enjoy it on your own, too.

There were apparently some flaws that held it back, including some “simplicity” issues, while also not being the most “in-depth” game ever, but they were clear that this wasn’t meant to be that kind of title.

Given the success of Wario’s last game on Switch, it seems this one will be heading in that direction, too.