Star Ocean The Second Story R Getting Great Reviews

Given that we live in a gaming world where we have TONS of remakes, remasters, and collections of past gaming titles, it’s sometimes hard to know which ones are going to be quality and which ones aren’t worth your time. Over the last several years alone, Square Enix has been cranking out lots of remakes and remasters to try and get people’s attention toward certain franchises. The latest one is coming out tomorrow with Star Ocean The Second Story R! The series hasn’t had the best reputation as of late. However, the first set of reviews for the remake have dropped, and they tease an RPG with renewed life!

If you didn’t know, the Star Ocean The Second Story R remake isn’t just putting a “nice coat of paint” on the original PS1 title. Instead, they used the 2.5HD graphics that the company has been implementing for a while to make the game stand out and look better than ever. They also ensured the game had full voice acting, updated music, and numerous options for players to enjoy as they went on a deep RPG adventure across the stars.

Sure enough, at the time of this article being written, Metacritic has the game at an 87! That’s really good. Plus, all 16 reviews, at this time, have the game in “Positive” standing. That further shows how much the game resonated with people, which is a good thing, obviously.

But what were they saying about the remade RPG? Well, the first thing that the reviewers praised was the quality. They noted many times over how Square Enix went above and beyond to try and make this title stand out from the crowd and be something special. Some even feel that the new graphics and gameplay additions helped elevate the title beyond what it was before, and many were already saying that this was the best game in the series.

Others were happy to note the little details in the game that stood out to them. For example, they loved the character relationships you could have, the side jobs you could do, and the quests you could go on.

Many praised the dev team for their “labor of love” and how they clearly wanted to make this game as great as it could be for fans, new and old. The attention to detail was prevalent throughout the reviews, and pretty much every review said that no matter your “status” with the franchise, you should try this remake out.