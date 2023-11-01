Alan Wake 2: How To Find All Maps

You won’t get far without maps in Alan Wake 2. While you’ll be exploring vast open areas with complicated layouts like any survival horror game, the maps aren’t automatically provided to you. You’ll need to find a physical map to add it to your Mind Place or Writer’s Room. Maps provide crucial context for your adventure, showing you where you’ve been and where to search next. They’ll also make tracking down secrets a whole lot easier. If you want to find all the maps, we’ve got locations for all of them.

Where To Find Maps

Maps are useful tools in Alan Wake 2. Finding a map allows you to bring it up in the Mind Place or in the Writer’s Room. Maps are extremely helpful for finding items — and some charms can even be used to view collectibles.

How To Get Collectible Locations On Your Map: Late in Saga’s campaign, you’ll be able to revisit Watery and find Mayor Setter visiting Suomi Hall. The mayor is actually a dog! Pet the dog and you’ll acquire an incredibly useful Charm that reveals all nearby collectibles on the map. “Nearby” counts for a pretty huge range.

Maps can appear in multiple locations. These are the first locations we were able to find maps of each area. Maps can also appear later in areas — look on boards and other prominent locations. Even if you missed a map below, there may be another map you can acquire along the way.

Cauldron Lake: Found in the Parking Lot at the entrance of the area. Look on the large billboard.

Bright Falls: On Harbor Street near the Palace Lodge. Look on the waterfront for a large tourist sign with the map.

Sheriff’s Station: In the lobby, look for the map behind the front desk.

Talk Show Studio: Found during the second cycle of the area. You’ll find the map in the hallway next to the Janitor’s Room.

Dark Place: During Initiation 2, find a map directly to the left of the phones just outside Caldera Plaza. This is the basic map that all other maps in Alan Wake’s campaign.

Subway: Inside the Caldera Street Station, progress until you use Light Shift to remove a water from a flooded tunnel. Through the next passage, you’ll hear humming. Enter the room to collect the map from the wall where Sheriff Breaker is located.

Watery: Get the map inside Suomi Hall in the Downtown area. Find it right next to the entrance door as you go inside.

Dark Place Rooftops: During Initiation 5, Alan Wake will need to take the northwest rooftops to reach the Oceanview Hotel. On the way you’ll find a Break Room. Go up the ladder, then stick to the left side to find an alternate path down to a room where Sheriff Breaker is waiting.

Oceanview Hotel: Found in the Lobby (1st Floor) of the Oceanview Hotel. After taking the elevator down from Tom Zane’s room, you’ll find it on the back wall.

Valhalla Nursing Home: Look in the office near the front entrance. It’s behind the desk.

Wellness Center: Found to the left as you use the Manor Entrance, through the backyard. This gives you a map of the full Wellness Center.

Poet’s Cinema: Find the map behind the Concession Stand. In the kitchen, look on the wall next to the door.

And that’s the last of the maps in