Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fans Have Noticed Some Key Features From Original Titles Are Missing

When it comes to hyped-up video games, it’s very easy to get one that “lives up to the hype” when you first get it and ignore some of the “smaller flaws” that hold it back. Don’t worry. Just about everyone does it. Fans do it, the critics do it, and then slowly, as time passes, people start to notice things that they were too “blinded by” before and realize, “Hey, I liked that feature. Where did that go?” In the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the game came out to soaring reviews from just about everyone, and for good reason, as Insomniac Games put plenty of effort into it.

However, as time passed and players dug deeper into the game, as well as sites like TheGamer, some missing features started to pop up. They are ones that you would almost expect to be in the game due to them being in past titles.

For example, one of the most popular features in the original title on PS4 was the “social media feed” that would pop up in key parts of the game. People would jump onto Spider-Man’s official feed and comment on various things that were going on in the game. It was a fun little addition that added some “real-world details” to what was happening. After all, Peter Parker wasn’t the only one dealing with everything in New York City. The people were reacting to it, too! Fans weren’t too happy when they realized this was missing:

WAIT HOW DID WE ALL GLOSS OVER THE FACT THAT THERES NO SOCIAL MEDIA FEATURE IN SPIDER-MAN 2??? — yehu🎃 (@comicyehu) October 31, 2023

But that wasn’t the only feature that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was missing. In the original games, there were “character bio pages” where you could read up on the characters you’ve met in the game and get some interesting background info on them. However, the new game doesn’t have that, and gamers were really bummed about it.

Easily one of the biggest “misses” in the game, however, are the podcasts that Miles and Peter listen to as they swing through the city. Yes, you still hear JJJ’s show and the Danikast, but you can ONLY hear them in the game world. By that, we mean if you somehow miss an episode because something in the world cuts it off, you can’t listen to them at a later time. That’s really odd because that was a key option for players who would sometimes get interrupted while they were listening to things.

It’s the little things that sometimes matter, and these features clearly mattered to fans. Maybe Insomniac Games will add them later?