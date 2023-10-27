Alan Wake 2 Has Released, Gets Launch Trailer

It’s no secret that sometimes it takes a LONG time for a video game to get the sequel it deserves. The irony is that sometimes these sequels come from genre-defining titles and ones that sold many millions of copies upon their release. An excellent example is with a certain horror franchise that Remedy Entertainment made a long time ago. Despite the unique setting, story, protagonist, and horror elements, there was no sequel to the game…until now, that is. After a long period of teases, rumors, and waiting, Alan Wake 2 is now available for purchase, and the teams behind the game are excited to talk about it.

Specifically, the teams welcomed the games’ launch in a press release and had some key things to say about it:

“We have come to the end of a long journey to return to the story of Alan Wake,” said Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment. “We want to thank our fans and partners for their support. We are now ready to present our first ever survival horror game, a genre that lets us dive deeper and be more ambitious than ever before in crafting an experience of intense atmosphere and a twisted, layered, psychological story.”

The good news is that the game’s wait seems to have been worth it. After all, on Metacritic, the game has a score of 88, showing that people dug the horror themes and the twisted story. One thing that many of the reviews said was that the game didn’t simply “do what came before and improve it.” Instead, they took big steps forward to help define this series while also adding to the cast to flesh the game out more. The story is apparently one of its biggest strengths, as many praised it for its “madness” as well as its “absurdity” while also ensuring that everything wrapped up together nicely and felt meaningful as they played it.

You can get hyped for it by watching the launch trailer below.

Now, since this is a horror game, we should warn you that this title won’t be for everyone. But if you don’t mind lots of scares and your mind getting bent around a bit, you’ll like it. Here’s the game’s official synopsis:

“Alan Wake 2 pushes players into a psychological horror story from the perspective of two playable characters. Saga Anderson risks her life to solve a deadly mystery of murders in the Pacific Northwest while Alan Wake attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place, a nightmare version of New York City.”