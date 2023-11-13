Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PS5 Release Has Immersive Features

Pandora looks like quite a breathtaking place to explore. We’re about to step into the role of a Na’vi, and with it, it should deliver thrilling new gameplay. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be dropping next month, and since its first reveal, the developers have been pushing the idea of players getting a very immersive experience. That’s unsurprising, as the Avatar films have all been eye-catching with stunning visual effects. So, with the game nearing its launch, more marketing has been sent out to help indicate some of the features that will help make you feel like you’re really a part of Pandora.

A new video upload today is centered around the PlayStation 5 version of the game. It’s a brief trailer showcasing the PlayStation 5 features that will be used in this game. For starters, we know that there is 3D audio where you should be able to understand some sounds and cues from within the world. According to the trailer, it’s noted that both built-in TV speakers and headphones will be able to use this feature.

Naturally, another component heavily advertised in the video trailer has to deal with the DualSense controller. Players will feel the haptic feedback across the game. Whether that’s when you’re running on foot or even flying through Pandora on a Banshee. Likewise, another key selling point for the DualSense controller was the adaptive triggers, which also play a big role in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Since you’ll be using a variety of weapons, such as a bow or a machine gun, the triggers should feel a bit different.

Again, immersion has been a key point developers have been stressing. Just last week, we reported on comments made by the developers behind Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. In particular, the comments were directed around the focus on bringing a first-person perspective of the game. This, again, was to put Pandora more front and center for the players. They wanted to make players feel like they were roaming this world rather than controlling a protagonist. Furthermore, giving players a first-person perspective would give them a better sense of scale since Na’vi are far taller than humans.

While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s latest trailer is centered around the PlayStation 5, this is not a Sony exclusive. Instead, you can also expect the game to be available on Xbox Series X/S and the PC platforms on December 7, 2023. For now, you can view the latest trailer in the video we have embedded below.