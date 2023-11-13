Grand Theft Auto VI Report Offers More Insight Into Lucia

There’s no shortage of rumors, leaks, and reports for some of our more anticipated video games coming out into the marketplace. One of those games that continues to see new reports surface online rather regularly is Grand Theft Auto VI. For years, we knew that this was a project Rockstar Games was working on, but beyond that, it’s been fairly kept quiet. That was until this month when Rockstar Games finally revealed that the first trailer for the game would be coming next month. It’s an exciting time for Grand Theft Auto fans, as we’ve only had leaked clips and supposed rumors.

Despite the first trailer being confirmed, it hasn’t slowed any rumors from flooding the web. In fact, we have another report to highlight today. Thanks to Comicbook.com, which credits Rockstar Universe, we’re finding out today that Lucia will have a child in the game. I’m sure you’re already familiar with it, but if not, Lucia is one of the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto VI. This was highlighted during the series of leaked clips. Apparently, there are two protagonists to switch between, much like the previous installment, albeit that one featured three unique protagonists.

The two protagonists will apparently be a female named Lucia and a male named Jason. This new report suggests that Lucia will have a child. It’s not stated just how young this child will be, but it sounds like this might be a first for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise. It’s looking like we’re getting a younger child featured within the game, which the franchise has always steered rather far away from. In the past, children featured in the games were more grown, much like Michael De Santa from Grand Theft Auto V. If you recall, Micahel has two children, who are both older.

However, take this all as nothing more than a rumor right now. We don’t know if Lucia will have a child or if there is much more than a reference within the game. With the game franchise known for being rather controversial, it’s not surprising that we don’t see children featured in the game. For now, all we can do is wait and see if this child is confirmed during the first trailer, which is set to take place sometime in early December. Likewise, perhaps we’ll get a tease of a return of some iconic characters from Grand Theft Auto V.