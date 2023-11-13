A New Indie World Presentation Arrives Tomorrow!

It may seem odd that we’re talking about a new Indie World showcase for Nintendo, given that the Switch is in its “last year,” and indie games won’t matter as much as the last remaining AAA titles. But you have it backward. Since the Nintendo Switch is in its last year, and the AAA titles we’re going to get for it are likely to be scarce or heavily Mario-themed, it’s more important than ever for indie titles to get the spotlight so that the gaps in your gaming year can be filled! The Big N has done a great job showing off its indie partners, and that’s not about to stop.

As you can see in the tweet below, the next presentation for Indie World will be tomorrow! So you won’t have that long to wait and see what indie games will make their presence felt. Typically, this is where we would try to guess what titles will appear at the show. But that would be quite hard to do because of the nature of things and how many indie games are in development at any given moment. So we’ll simply say that a wide variety of indie titles will be showcased and that you’ll want to peek into what might be there.

A new @IndieWorldNA Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. #IndieWorld



Watch it live here: https://t.co/z39Mhr4n0K pic.twitter.com/2L7jUwk9eP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 13, 2023

We will say that the Nintendo Switch has been a boon to the indie community since its arrival. Many indie developers have said that the Switch has helped save their games and given them much greater sales than the other consoles and Steam combined, at times. This was a complete 180 from previous systems where Nintendo only “dabbled” in indie games or ignored them completely.

It also shows how much love and appreciation they have for them that they’re willing to do another showcase not just late in the year but within the final year of the Switch when they’ll be focused on many other things.

That will be one of the big questions that Nintendo has to answer when it unveils its Switch successor. What will it be like for indie developers to design games for it? If the Switch is any indication, they’ll make it easy so that loads of titles can be developed for the Nintendo eShop. But then again, Nintendo has done things backward in the past, so we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, you’ll want to check out the Indie World showcase and witness what indie marvels may arrive in the next year!