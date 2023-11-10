Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Have Started To Go Live!

There are a few things that November is known for in the gaming community. First, there are traditionally some big games that drop in November, and Nintendo is showcasing that once more with a Wario AND Mario title for the month. Second is Black Friday, which is easily one of the biggest sales periods for video game developers and publishers throughout the year, and that leads us to the THIRD reason: the sales. No, not sales numbers, but the sales that the consoles and games get so people will buy them. The Nintendo Switch is one such system that’s getting sales, and some of its special bundles are on sale now!

We’ve already chronicled what will be on sale, but we’ll give you a recap here. First, there will be a Nintendo Switch console bundle with Super Smash Bros Ultimate that is going live sometime today. Then, there is a Joy-Con bundle that’ll come with Super Mario Party, and that’s out right now on Amazon for $100!

These bundles are great for new owners or those who want to get some new Joy-Cons while getting more bang for their buck. After all, getting the Joy-Cons with a game isn’t something you see that often from Nintendo.

The console bundle is the latest in a long line of bundles for the Switch, and seeing the beloved fighting game in the bundle will surely attract people who couldn’t get the game earlier or wanted to wait for the “right moment.”

To be blunt, now is the perfect time to get the Nintendo Switch and its titles. As recent financial data showed, it’s sold over 132 million units, and Black Friday will likely hike that up by a million or so. Second, the gaming library for the Switch has never been better. Just in 2023 alone, there have been several 1st party games from various franchises that highlight just how strong Nintendo’s IPs are. The system is indeed on its “last legs” as gamers prepare for the arrival of the next system, but there’s still plenty to enjoy!

Plus, some 1st party games are still coming out next year, including a brand-new title starring Princess Peach and some remasters/remakes of titles from the Nintendo Gamecube and 3DS!

But for those who want to focus on the Black Friday deals, they’ll start going live today and beyond, as we’re only two weeks away from the sales extravaganza. So don’t miss out!