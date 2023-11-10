Grand Theft Auto 5 Actors Comment On Character Returns In GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto has continued to make headlines for years, but Rockstar Games recently dialed it up a notch. The video game franchise blew up the internet when the development team confirmed that in early December, fans would finally get their first official trailer look at Grand Theft Auto VI. Any additional details beyond that have been kept back. We don’t know how lengthy the trailer we’re getting is; if it’s all cinematics, a release date announcement, confirmed platform releases, nothing else is known. However, with Grand Theft Auto V being such a massive hit, fans are hopeful that some of our favorite characters will reappear in the upcoming installment.

Of course, that question will constantly hit the actors who portrayed these characters in the current mainline installment. A decade later, the actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno were teasing Grand Theft Auto VI again and the idea of these characters potentially returning. For those of you who might not be aware, Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno portrayed the characters Michael and Franklin, two of the three main protagonists. Both have been rather vocal and welcoming of questions regarding GTA 5 and the series as a whole.

Fortunately, the duo was present on a podcast interview with PartyChat, where the topic of Grand Theft Auto VI came up. Jokingly, Shawn Fonteno said that he was officially revealing that Franklin Clinton will not be present in GTA 6. Meanwhile, Luke stated that he is not officially making that announcement. Later, the duo said that they did not know or at least they would not tell. It’s likely not something either would ever let out if their characters were making a return in some fashion.

All the GTA characters have had a strong following, but it definitely feels stronger with Grand Theft Auto V. With the game being such a huge hit and lasting years, fans have grown quite attached to these individuals. Now, we’ll have to wait for the game to release or a trailer to confirm that these characters are present in the game world or narrative. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the game will actually be released; there have been reports that we won’t see the title launch until at least 2025. But with the trailer due out in a few weeks, we might get some kind of launch window reveal.