Industry Insider Claims Grand Theft Auto VI Won’t Release Until 2025

Rockstar Games is making some big headlines this morning. It was rumored that an announcement for Grand Theft Auto VI would be coming next week, with a game trailer reveal set for December. However, the company opted to speed things up a bit and announced the game today. It’s a title that has certainly gained quite a bit of anticipation from fans worldwide. But now, a new report from an industry insider claims that the game is not slated to launch until 2025.

On X, Rockstar Universe made some claims today. For instance, they claim an internal source at Rockstar had confirmed to them that there were plans last year for a Grand Theft Auto VI announcement towards the end of this year. An announcement has been highly rumored, and we’ve seen dates scattered all over the place leading up to this point. However, the report goes on to state that Sam Houser, the head of Rockstar Games, recently traveled to New York City in order to get several advertisements set by the end of December. These are apparently billboards, posters, and murals.

Ourselves and @RockstarINTEL have both had our own independent sources which may back up claims that GTAVI will be announced this week, with a trailer early December. Additionally, to the claims made by @business, this is what we know:



– An internal source at Rockstar confirmed… pic.twitter.com/1S4hc3so5b — Rockstar Universe (@RStarUniverse) November 8, 2023

Furthermore, the industry insider also claimed that it’s expected internally at Rockstar Games that Grand Theft Auto VI will be ready for the public in 2025. Initially, this game was something Rockstar Games had been pushing for 2024, but that was since internally delayed. Of course, this is just a rumor right now, as we don’t have an official release date attached to the game quite yet. It’s also possible that this first trailer announcement for Grand Theft Auto VI won’t feature a release date or launch window either.

It’s unfortunate that we don’t have a specific date for the first trailer. But we at least know that we’ll get some kind of an announcement at the start of this coming month. We’ll have to continue monitoring the social media feeds from Rockstar Games to see if that happens to change. In the meantime, fans can continue to speculate as to what exactly this next game will entail. Rumors have been nonstop for the game franchise, as even recently, there was a report suggesting Rockstar Games made an adjustment to how weapons are stored in the upcoming installment. Hopefully, some of these rumored changes will be highlighted in the first trailer reveal.