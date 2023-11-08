Nintendo Is Expanding Their New Development Centre

Nintendo is gearing up to expand big time in Kyoto, Japan. The current main headquarters is about to see an additional building right next door. However, that building will now take more time than Nintendo initially thought. Instead of getting the building up by 2027, another year is being tacked on. That’s because Nintendo is expanding the building even more with their plans to retain additional long-term staff employees.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that Nikkei has learned Nintendo is further expanding the second development building within Kyoto. The whole aspect behind this new building is about expanding their research and development abilities. So it looks like there’s room for even more content to start coming out from the Nintendo company in the future. But at the same time, the publication also noted that the president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the development resources required per piece of software have been increasing.

We’re seeing this more often now with big AAA game releases. The development time for these games takes quite a bit longer as developers make use of new hardware capabilities. That could be why the company had hired over a hundred new graduates from the 2023 fiscal year. These new employees will further aid production in bringing out thrilling new video games and hardware into the marketplace. With the constant flood of new employees Nintendo is bringing on, it does make sense that more room is needed.

Nintendo is looking towards the future and might be futureproofing by further expanding the building, which was initially twelve stories tall. So we’ll have to wait and see if Nintendo ends up making their targeted deadline for this building within 2028. In the meantime, attention might be focused on the upcoming console release Nintendo is rumored to be working on.

There’s been a flood of rumors suggesting what is being offered with the Switch 2. However, recently, the Nintendo president started to dispute the rumors over the new console. According to the head of Nintendo, the reports suggesting development kits were shown off to select publishers and developers have been inaccurate. Since we’re already in November, it’s likely Nintendo will not unveil its next console before 2024. Instead, the company is pushing its current Nintendo Switch console and its line of games during this holiday shopping season. But once 2024 hits, there will be a ton of attention put on Nintendo to see what exactly will be replacing their Nintendo Switch hybrid console.