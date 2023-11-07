Nintendo President Says Switch 2 Rumors Have Been Inaccurate

There are never any shortages when it comes to video game rumors. The games industry always finds rumors of new games, projects, studios, and even hardware being released online. Some of these are accurate, while others never come to fruition. One of the latest trends regarding rumors in the gaming industry has to do with Nintendo. Fans are waiting for the company to unveil their next console release. While we haven’t seen anything come out quite yet officially, a steady stream of rumors continues to find its way online.

We’ve seen rumors that deal with the hardware aspect of the console and some of the capabilities the system will be able to pull off. However, the company has never confirmed any of these rumors, and most often, when pressed about the Nintendo Switch 2, statements typically are centered around not having anything to share today. However, thanks to Reddit, we’re finding out that the Nintendo president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has gone on the defense. In a recent Q&A on a Japanese publication called Mainichi, the Nintendo president claims that these rumors we’re seeing online regarding the Switch 2 have been inaccurate.

The translations, according to Reddit, suggest that the Nintendo president disputed comments in the past that the Switch 2 was shown off to any software marker or during Gamescom 2023. Of course, we didn’t expect the head of Nintendo to start unveiling anything regarding the Nintendo Switch successor during the Q&A. However, the statements are outright denying the rumors rather than stating they have nothing to reveal or refusing to comment on rumors.

Currently, we’re waiting on the official reveal of the Switch successor. It’s likely not something we’ll see during the remainder of this year. We’re already in November, and Nintendo is likely trying to capitalize on the holiday season. We even had some new holiday deals revealed from Nintendo that offer a new bundle of discounts on their first-party games. So, chances are, after this holiday season wraps, we could start seeing Nintendo reveal the next console that will replace the Switch in the future. Then, we can start to see how many rumors and supposed leaks from this year turn out to be true. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see just how much of a jump in power we’ll get with the new console successor.