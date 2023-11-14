Hogwarts Legacy Is Having A New Resurgence

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more anticipated games released this year. The title has grown a massive fan base, counting down the days until they could pick a copy up. Unfortunately, the development team behind this production couldn’t get every platform version of the game ready on time for a launch across the board. Instead, Avalanche Software released this game three times within the 2023 calendar year. Initially, we received the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Several months later, we finally had ports ready for those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But now, towards the end of the year, we have a copy of the game for the Nintendo Switch.

Fans were skeptical about the game being able to run on the Nintendo Switch, but so far, the title seems to be a rather welcomed addition to the Nintendo hybrid catalog. Fans can pick up a copy of the game today for the Nintendo Switch, and just like with past releases, the port release also has a brand new launch trailer. You can view that new trailer below, which offers some gameplay clips. We’re still waiting to get a gauge on how fans are taking up with this port. Since it’s a brand-new release, some players are now getting into the campaign.

If you haven’t followed the game since it was unveiled, Hogwarts Legacy is set well before the events of the Harry Potter storyline. We’re stepping into the role of a customized student who enters Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players take on the role of a late-arrival student who wasn’t accepted into the school until they were considered a fifth year. You soon learn that your protagonist can see ancient magic, which sparks up a grand quest that could change the fate of magic altogether.

Since this game has already been released across other platforms, we do have a Before You Buy. You can view our impressions of the game right here. However, this was when the game was first released, so it might not accurately represent the latest Nintendo Switch release. With that said, fans quickly took up with the game, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a sequel release get unveiled by the talented folks at Avalanche Software. But for now, we don’t have anything officially confirming a second game is in the works outside of a documentary film.