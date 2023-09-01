Hogwarts Legacy Will Soon Have A Feature Length Behind The Scenes Film

Hogwarts Legacy was a massively anticipated video game. It had fans from all ages eager to dive into this wonderfully crafted world by the folks over at Avalanche Software. Fortunately, upon release, it seemed to have done quite well with critics and fans alike. Players were diving into a thrilling journey set well before the events of the Harry Potter series. While most of us might have shelved the game by now, there’s a new video set to arrive later this year that might have you persuaded to give this campaign another go.

A new trailer has just dropped today on the official Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel. It’s been revealed that a new video is coming to offer players a look into the work that Avalanche Software did to make Hogwarts Legacy from a concept into a reality. Making video games is incredibly challenging, and you might not realize all the different parts that go into ensuring a game comes to fruition. So, seeing any studio get a showcase of what went into the game development process is always interesting to sit in and watch.

This feature-length film will provide a look into the different creative processes that went into developing the game. Furthermore, we’ll get new interviews behind some of the individuals who helped get Hogwarts Legacy through the finish line. But unfortunately, we don’t have the release date quite yet on when we can expect this film to drop. Details on that end are scarce right now as the trailer only indicates that the current plans are to see the film launch later on in the year.

With that said, this might also come out near when the official release is planned for Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch. If you don’t recall, Hogwarts Legacy was pushed back on the Nintendo Switch platform, with the game slated to release on November 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the game is currently available on other competitor platforms. You can pick the game up for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC platform. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for the game, which you can view in the video below. This will give you a bit more insight into the game, along with some gameplay, while avoiding anything that we might deem to be spoilers for players who have yet to experience the game.