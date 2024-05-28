Splatoon 3 Unveils Special “Summer Nights” Attire For Key Characters

It would’ve been easy for Splatoon 3 to just rest on the laurels that the previous two successful entries in its series had and just cruise to newfound success on the Nintendo Switch. However, the people over at the Squid Research Labs didn’t want to do that. Instead, they tried to find ways to keep things fresh and fun and never have players get bored. That’s why the game has been the best-selling entry in the series and why many still enjoy it today. Speaking of today, the official Twitter handles for the game highlighted a special sight that’ll happen once Sizzle Season hits on June 1st.

The new customary seasonal event will bring many things for gamers to enjoy. The biggest one is the new set of weapons to use and clothing to don their Inklings or Octarians in. However, why should they be the only ones to dress up and have fun, right? As you can see below, the “Summer Nights” will bring out the glamour for the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, and Deep Cut!

Deep Cut awaits in their vibrant Summer Nights outfits too.



And In Inkopolis Square, Off the Hook is also rocking special seasonal styles. Keep your eyes out for both their performances and turn up the Summer Nights energy even more! pic.twitter.com/NbcEfWw46s — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 28, 2024

They’re rocking all-new looks that’ll carry over into the inevitable Splatfest that’ll happen sometime in June, July, and August. The outfits all fit the style of the three groups present while also fitting the “summertime feel” of the season. Did you notice that Big Man is essentially a giant manta-shaped watermelon? Exactly.

That wasn’t the only announcement about the Sizzle Season that was made today, though. The team also announced that during the next Splatfest, you’ll have more opportunities to win Conch Shells! These can be used to augment your stats in Splatoon 3, so you want to get as many as possible. To that end, the next Splatfest will give you ten Conch Shells should you win a 10x, 100x, or 333x battle.

From the next Splatfest on, you'll get Conch Shells after winning any x10, x100 or x333 battles! And now, even when you're battling against your own team, Conch Clash, x10, and x33 clashes can occur! Let's shower those winners with shells! pic.twitter.com/gjoU7zxKtL — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 28, 2024

Then, there will be a new “Conch Clash” type battle, one that occurs only when you face off against members of your own team within the Splatfest.

These simple changes will have a big impact on the upcoming season, and the SRL squad may have even more in store for players as we draw closer to the next Splatfest. They’ve already gone above and beyond in recent months, including featuring a “versus track” of Deep Cut vs. Off The Hook and setting a Splatfest to the theme of the “end of the world!” The only question is, what will they do next?