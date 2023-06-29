The Valve Steam Summer Sale Officially Kicks Off Today

If you’re looking for a good discount on video games, then there are plenty of sales to check out. Regularly there are sale promos at retailers to even official storefronts for the likes of Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, you can also find plenty of sale events for the PC platform. One of the major digital storefronts when it comes to PC gaming is Valve’s Steam. For those of you looking to save a bit of money and play some new titles on your personal gaming rig, get ready to prepare your wallet.

The official Steam Summer Sale has kicked off today, and thankfully, it’s going to be featured until July 13, 2023. Valve’s Steam digital storefront is usually home for seasonal sales, so chances are you likely already knew this one was coming. It’s also a running joke that these sales can take quite a toll on your wallets. There can be great discounts on video games here, so you might be ready to start spending that hard-earned money. If that’s the case, then get ready to check out some of the game highlights below.

Steam Summer Sale Highlights

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II $38.49

Dredge $19.99

Rust $26.79

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $54.49

Personal 5 Royal $35.99

Dead Space $41.99

Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access $39.99

Hogwarts Legacy $47.99

Dark Souls III $29.99

Titanfall 2 $4.49

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $40.19

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

Planet Coaster $11.24

A Way Out $5.99

Scarlet Nexus $14.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Of course, this is just a very small look into some of the featured games on this sale. You’ll want to head over to the official Steam store to see just what games are available at a discount. Hopefully, you’ll find something to finally get from your backlog or something new that might have piqued your interest. This also comes at a great time as we’re moving into the weekend with time to spend catching up on some of those great video game titles.

Meanwhile, if you miss this sale, then there’s typically always some kind of a deal being featured on Steam. Likewise, free weekly games are offered through the Epic Games Store, which you won’t have to spend a dime to obtain. For instance, this week’s free game from the Epic Games Store is The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos.