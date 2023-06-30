The Witcher Stars Talks Upcoming Recast

Today was a big day for fans of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher. Part 1 of Season 3 arrived today, and there’s already a divide between critics and fans about how the season is. The former seems to like Part 1 of the season, while fans are a bit harsher about the content they’ve seen. We’ll have to wait until Part 2 to get the full picture of what the season entails, but there’s plenty to discuss in the meantime. For example, the season is the last for Henry Cavill, who will depart the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Thankfully, Netflix made it clear from the announcement that they already had a replacement in mind via Liam Hemsworth. Fans are rightfully concerned about the replacement because Henry Cavill did the role of Geralt very well. But it’s not just the fans who have a say in things. During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey talked about Cavill’s departure and whether they were excited about the arrival of Hemsworth.

“Excited. Yeah, can’t wait to have Liam on board. Well, he is, but to meet him and have him as Geralt,” Chalotra said. “It’s going to be bizarre, and I feel like I’m definitely going to feel that loss. I think we all will. Henry’s been incredible and carried the show, so definitely going to feel that, but very, very excited for what’s to come. There’s so much story to tell.”

“I think it’s always… it’s intriguing and exciting to get to see another version of this, or interpretation of this character,” Allan said.

Batey added that they’d all miss Cavill and that his DNA is a part of the show, which is very true. But in another interview, Batey also admitted that he’s been having chats with Liam Hemsworth, who is working very hard to get ready for the role of Geralt.

The real question is whether they’re saying these things because they mean them, at least with the Hemsworth recasting, or because Netflix doesn’t want them to disparage what’s happening behind the scenes. We still don’t know why Cavill left The Witcher in spite of it being a popular show that he was gaining great respect for doing.

Many think it was how the show was diverging from the books, and Cavill didn’t agree with that and left. We’ll have to wait for Season 4 to see if Hemsworth can fill the boots of a Witcher.