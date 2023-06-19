Henry Cavill Says Goodbye To The Witcher Cast

The Witcher has been one of the biggest hits on Netflix since it debuted a few years ago. Even with the global pandemic holding it back at points and seriously holding up production at times, the show has been able to carve out a nice fanbase for it, and many are excited about Season 3. The two-part season will debut in July at different points, and many are curious about the stories and twists that will arise. Yet, the biggest twist of all is that the man that has rooted the series, Henry Cavill, won’t be returning as Geralt of Rivia after this season.

The news isn’t new, but it was touched upon recently at Netflix’s TUDUM event. The cast was at the event to talk about the upcoming season and what it meant to them. Naturally, the cast decided to poke fun at Henry Cavill for not being there after the season ended. But Cavill, being the gentlemen that he is, decided to deflect in a charming way:

“I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here because once again it was such a pleasure and an honour to be working with you guys,” he said.

“You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort. And believe me, working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, [I] just want to say I’m gonna miss you. I’m gonna miss you very much.”

While those words are lovely to hear, they reinforce the mystery of why Cavill would leave this franchise when it’s one of the biggest things he’s known for outside of being a certain man of steel. Moreover, the man himself stated that he would be up for staying for the planned seven seasons that Netflix wanted to do with the main show. However, he also noted that he would only do it if the stories remained true to the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

That’s where things get tricky. While the video games played loose with the lore at times because of the nature of gaming titles, the TV show has done many things against the lore that both the author and fans have called out.

That’s why many feel that Henry Cavill is truly leaving. He doesn’t want to be a part of a show that doesn’t respect the lore or the man who made all of it possible.