Chrono Trigger Remake Is In The Works According To Leaker

Some RPGs continue to get praise decades after their release. One of those games that found a massive following at launch and continue to be enjoyed to this day is Chrono Trigger. This is not a new game by any means if you’re unfamiliar with the title. Chrono Trigger was launched in 1995 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, better known as the SNES. The development team at Square managed to bring out a thrilling experience for fans that continues to stand the test of time. Unfortunately, obtaining the game on modern platforms is not a viable option.

Most current platforms for this game include mobile devices and the PC platform. But we might see a resurgence of players soon. A Nintendo leaker that goes by Zippo updated their blog. In a new post, it seems the focus was unveiling a major remake announcement. Zippo claims that a remake of Chrono Trigger is in the works for the Nintendo Switch. This would come out in the form of an HD-2D release, similar to Octopath, Triangle Strategy, and Live A Live. So it looks like fans fond of that art style will be in for another treat.

We don’t have any official confirmation that this Chrono Trigger title is being remade. It’s another iconic game, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a remake of some sort released. But again, nothing is confirmed that this project is even in the works. However, we could hear about it later, as suggested in the blog post. Zippo claims that a Nintendo Direct will air in the next few days.

Again, that’s another rumor being circulated online right now. Some fans have suggested that we won’t likely see a Nintendo Direct. Typically in June, we see a stream showcase that lines up with other major events in the past, like E3 or, in this case, Summer Game Fest. But those highlights have already come and gone, so now it’s a waiting game for Nintendo. We’re nearing the end of this month with no announcement. However, Nintendo doesn’t offer much of a heads-up regarding their showcases.

So we could still see a Nintendo Direct this month, as we’ll likely get just a day or two notice ahead of time. Furthermore, if a Nintendo Direct is announced, it could add additional weight to this remake claim. But again, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with Nintendo this month.