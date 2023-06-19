The Callisto Protocol Story DLC The Final Transmission Launches This Month

When The Callisto Protocol was first announced, it was incredibly hyped. It was coming out as essentially the spiritual successor to the beloved Dead Space franchise. However, it just didn’t quite catch the same level of attention once it arrived. Add on to the fact that an actual Dead Space remake was unveiled; there was the original IP fans could have gravitated towards.

At any rate, the development team over at Striking Distance Studios has been working to bring players to the game. Today we’re finding out that a storyline expansion is in the works that might appeal to some fans.

The expansion is known as The Final Transmission, and there’s nothing really to go off from right now. We don’t have any specific details on what this storyline will bring for players. Instead, there was a tweet sent out that gave a small teaser of this expansion. Additionally, we know that the expansion is going to be released first on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those interested can get the expansion on June 27, 2023, so that’s next week. Meanwhile, those of you who are on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S will have to wait until June 29, 2023.

Prepare for Final Transmission, the heart-pounding final chapter of The Callisto Protocol.



Play 48 hours early on June 27, exclusively on PlayStation, followed by a wider release on June 29 for all other platforms. pic.twitter.com/m6aBxqMGto — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) June 16, 2023

So it’s not an extended exclusivity deal, as you’re only dealing with just a couple of days before it’s available on all the supported platforms. Again, we’ll have to also wait and see just what players will be in store for. Fortunately, we won’t be waiting too long as, again, we’ll see this storyline expansion drops into the marketplace next week.

Meanwhile, for those who have yet to play The Callisto Protocol, the game is a survival horror title set in the future. Players are taking the role of a man named Jacob Lee who is delivering cargo before crash landing on Jupiter’s moon Callisto, the home of Black Iron Prison. Quickly obtained and thrown into prison with no trial, Jacob awakes in his cell to find the prison has a plague outbreak making it a fight for survivors to escape with their lives.

Currently, The Callisto Protocol is available to pick up and play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view below. This will give you our overall impressions of the game when it was first released into the marketplace.