Persona 3 Reload Accidentally Teased For Switch?

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

Do you know the phrase, “The Worst Kept Secret In…?” If not, it means that something is so obvious despite it being meant to be a “secret” that just about everyone knows it will happen before it’s officially announced. Last week, during the Xbox Games Showcase, Atlus dropped one of the numerous trailers during the presentation to highlight their upcoming titles, the biggest of which was Persona 3 Reload. The game is a full-on remake of the original PS2 title, mixed in with some other elements that we’ll detail later. Originally, the game was only slated for Xbox and PC, given where it “debuted” trailer-wise.

But then, the PlayStation systems were added to the mix to further make it a multiplatform game. However, many fans were surprised/shocked to see that the Nintendo Switch was not listed for the game. Why was that odd? Simply put, when Atlus brought their 3rd-5th mainline titles to everyone via a multiplatform port release, the Switch fanbase was arguably the happiest, especially with them finally getting Persona 5 Royal after years of asking for it.

Plus, Atlus got the game to work flawlessly on the console. When you compare the visuals of the 5th game to the visuals for the upcoming remake, they’re on the same level, and thus people want Persona 3 Reload on Switch.

The irony is that following the initial platform announcements, other websites from all over started to say that the game was coming onto Switch. Then, the following trailer came out yesterday:

At first, you might not notice anything odd, as it doesn’t say anything about the Switch. But according to eagle-eyed fans, that wasn’t true when the trailer launched. In the description, it apparently did say that the Switch would get the game:

Seems like Atlus did an oopsie and accidentally confirmed Persona 3 Reload for Nintendo Switch



Why does this keep happening??? pic.twitter.com/kSb4DiZRgI — When the hell is Persona 6 coming? (@UntilPersona) June 19, 2023

It should be noted that we checked the trailer before writing this article, and it doesn’t say anything about the Switch now. But that could simply mean they weren’t supposed to write “Switch” and fixed that.

So why are they potentially delaying the announcement of it coming onto the Nintendo Switch? The biggest guess is that Nintendo wants to announce it themselves during a Nintendo Direct, which they did do in the past when the aforementioned multiplatform ports were coming.

But as noted, if they do go this path, they’re not going to surprise anyone as, at this point, many Switch owners are simply hoping they won’t be left out in the cold. Only time will tell.