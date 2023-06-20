Diablo 4: Death Harnessed: Theories Of Rathma Bug Fix

Players are experiencing something strange — the Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma Diablo 4 key item is dropping on the ground and dropping out of player inventories. This strange bug is localized in the starting city of Kyovashad, where players are discovering three key items that just don’t work. The three key items are Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma, the Holy Chalice and the Watchman’s Key. If you pick up the items, they’ll immediately drop out of your inventory as you attempt to leave the city.

So what’s going on here? Initially, this bug looks pretty bad. You’re losing Key Items that might be connected to side-quests, and this kind of behavior with key items just doesn’t happen in the rest of the game. Normally, you’ll only lose key items after completing the specific associated quest. This is absolutely a bug, but it’s a bug that isn’t as bad as it looks. Learn more about the three bugged key items players are discovering in Kyovashad, and what you need to do if you find them too.

What Are The Bugged Key Items In Kyovashad?

After completing the campaign in Diablo 4 and starting a new character, you’ll discover something very strange in the city of Kyovashad, the first major starting city in the Fractured Peaks. You’ll find three key items that seemingly drop out of your inventory when leaving. The three key items are:

Bugged Key Items :

: Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma

Watchman’s Key

Holy Chalice

These three items are bugged and only appear for new players. They can appear at any point while exploring Kyovashad — some players report seeing these bugged key items in Act 1, while others don’t experience the problem until Act 4. If you attempt to pick them up, they’ll just drop out of your inventory again, seemingly locking you out of important side-quests or bugging future story quests.

What’s going on here? The explanation is very simple. While this is a strange bug, it won’t actually harm your playthrough.

What To Do With Bugged Key Items

If you’ve found the three key items (Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma, Watchman’s Key or Holy Chalice) don’t freak out if they disappear from your inventory. This is actually totally normal. The key items are actually story-quest related — you’ll find them during specific quests in instances and finding the items in Kyovoshad will not cause problems for future quests.

If you find (and collect) bugged Key Items in Kyovoshad, don’t worry! This is a harmless (but weird) bug that causes other players to drop Key Items when leaving the city. Technically, the key items are from other players only (not you) that they’ve managed to retain after completing their quests.

The three key items come from three separate story quests that, due to bugs or server issues, some players manage to keep in their inventory even when they should use them up during the story. Because the key items are forced out of your inventory if they’re collected in the main city of Fractured Peaks, you won’t bug story progression. Really, there’s nothing you can do with these key items, and there’s nothing you need to do. This is a harmless visual glitch! If you’re still missing side-quests, there’s one you probably missed — because side-quests have nothing to do with this bug.

That’s a relief! Other bugs aren’t so easy to “fix” — there are bugged side-quests that are impossible to finish without a very specific movement method. This bug is much easier to ignore.