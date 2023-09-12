Genshin Impact: Best Freminet Build

Freminet is the newest 4-Star character to join the Genshin Impact character roster. He is a Cryo Claymore character from Fontaine and is accompanied by an adorable automaton, Pers. His Utility Passive Talent makes him excellent for underwater exploration – fitting as he’s a well-known diver.

Like most 4-Star characters, Freminet performs better at higher Constellations. However, with the right Artifacts, you can maximize his damage output without needing C6. Additionally, many of his best Weapons are free-to-play friendly.

Best Position – Main DPS

Unlike many other characters, Freminet can inflict Physical and Cryo DMG simultaneously. His Ascension stat is ATK, so fully leveling up Freminet will increase both types of damage. Keep in mind that one of Freminet’s Passive Talents increases DMG when he uses his Elemental Skill to trigger the Shatter reaction. For the best damage, he should be on a Shatter team.

Because of his Physical and Cryo DMG, you can either build Freminet in a way that caters to one damage type over the other, or you can go for a hybrid build. If you have a lot of Pale Flame Artifacts sitting in your Inventory, you can finally use them.

Best Weapons

Look for Weapons that either increase Physical DMG or one of the CRIT stats. Since most of Freminet’s damage comes from his Elemental Skill, look for Weapons that either buff the Skill directly or add an effect after using the Skill.

5-Star – Beacon of the Reed Sea

The Beacon of the Reed Sea increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate. After the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK increases by 20% for 8 seconds. After the character takes damage, their ATK increases by 20% for 8 seconds. Both effects can be triggered even if the character isn’t on the field. If the character does not have a shield, their Max HP increases by 32%. This Claymore should help even out your CRIT stat ratio and the ATK buffs will boost both Physical DMG and Cryo DMG.

Wolf’s Gravestone is a great Claymore in general. It’s a good backup for Freminet due to its ATK buffs.

4-Star – Snow-Tombed Starsilver

The Snow-Tombed Starsilver is a craftable Claymore from Dragonspine. As long as you have the resources, you can easily get this Claymore to R5. It increases Physical DMG, so make sure your Artifacts increase Freminet’s Cryo DMG. Hitting an enemy with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing 80% AoE ATK DMG. Enemies affected by Cryo are dealt 200% ATK DMG. This can occur once every 10 seconds.

The Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is another craftable Claymore and a little easier to get than the Snow-Tombed Starsilver. Though you may not need the Energy Recharge, it does increase Elemental Skill DMG.

3-Star – Skyrider Greatsword

The Skyrider Greatsword increases Physical DMG. On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK by 6% for 6 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times and can occur once every 0.5 seconds. If your Skyrider Greatsword is at R5, that ATK buff goes up to 10%, bringing your total up to 40%.

The Debate Club has a similar effect, but it increases ATK instead of Physical DMG.

Best Artifacts

Focus on offensive stats for Freminet. Since he doesn’t rely on his Elemental Burst, you can ignore Energy Recharge. Look for pieces with ATK%, Physical DMG or Cryo DMG Bonus, Elemental Mastery, and CRIT stats.

2PC Pale Flame + 2PC Blizzard Strayer

At 2 pieces, Pale Flame increases Physical DMG by 25%. The 2-Piece Set of Blizzard Strayer increases Cryo DMG Bonus by 15%. This Artifact split gives you a hybrid Physical/Cryo Freminet build. If you’ve ever farmed Tenacity of the Millelith for Zhongli, you should have plenty of Pale Flame pieces to choose from. Both Pale Flame and Blizzard Strayer pieces can be rerolled using the Alchemy Bench.

4PC Blizzard Strayer

In addition to the Cryo bonus, when a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate increases by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate increases by an additional 20%. If you’re running Freminet on a Shatter or Freeze team, use this set.

4PC Pale Flame

The 4-Piece Set of Pale Flame increases ATK by 9% for 7 seconds when an Elemental Skill hits an enemy. This can stack up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. At 2 stacks, the 2-set effect doubles. When this happens, Freminet’s ATK will increase by 18% and his Physical DMG will increase by 50%.

2PC Golden Troupe + 2PC Pale Flame / Blizzard Strayer

Finally, since you’ll use Freminet’s Elemental Skill a lot, you can try splitting between the 2-Piece Golden Troupe set and either Pale Flame or Blizzard Strayer. Golden Troupe will increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. From there, you can choose between the Physical DMG or Cryo DMG buff depending on your team and Artifact stats.

Best Teams

Freminet’s best team depends on his Constellation. If Freminet is at C4 or higher, you should focus on Freeze, Shatter, or Superconduct. If Freminet is at C3 or lower, then you can use a Melt team. Overall, Freminet works best on a Shatter team because of his Combat Talents.