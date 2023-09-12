Pokemon Yellow Version Celebrates 25th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that the Pokemon franchise is well over 25 years old and that we’ve gone from the original 150 Pokemon to now over 1000. There have been many highs and lows for the series, yet it has endured. Many would agree that it being around so long has been a boon for many things, not the least of which is The Pokemon Company and Nintendo. But being around so long also means there will be some key anniversaries to celebrate. Today is the anniversary of the Pokemon Yellow Version, a game that would set the trend for many generations to come.

For those who don’t remember, the franchise started out in Japan with their Pokemon Green and Red Versions, and they brought in the Pokemon Blue Version for the US. However, after those games were released, the Pokemon anime arrived, which starred Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu. Pikachu was not an option for players in those three titles, and yet the Pokemon easily became the most popular around, save for maybe Charizard. So, The Pokemon Company decided to make the game to capitalize on that popularity.

Pokemon Yellow Version had many gameplay differences from the original titles, not the least of which was that Pikachu would walk around with you as you traveled the world. That referenced how Pikachu didn’t like its Pokeball in the anime and thus would just “be around” with Ash all the time. That feature wouldn’t be every game later on, but when it did return, gamers knew what it was a callback to.

Another feature was that trainers could check on Pikachu’s mood by talking with it. In the beginning, just like with Ash, Pikachu wasn’t your biggest fan, and you could tick it off in numerous ways. For example, you could force Pikachu back into its Pokeball and put it into the PC, and when you brought it back out, it would be very mad at you. Or, you could simply journey with it and watch as the character grows to love you. There were also special things that only Pikachu could do in the game, like go surfing.

The impact and success of this version led to multiple generations after this having a “third title” focused on a special Pokemon, typically a legendary Pokemon. It wasn’t until Gen V and VI that things eventually shifted away from that tradition.

Even still, the version remains great in gamers’ hearts, and many will look back at this anniversary fondly.