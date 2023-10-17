Genshin Impact: Neuvillette Constellation Guide

With mere hours left before the next version update, now is your last chance (for a while) to pull for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact. As the first true Hydro Catalyst DPS, Neuvillette combines his natural CRIT DMG and HP fluctuations to deal massive Hydro damage against your enemies.

C1 is Neuvillette’s best Constellation and a good place to stop. Not only does it give him a significant damage boost, but also provides Neuvillette resistance to interruption while preparing his Charged Attack. This means that you won’t get knocked out of the air while charging.

C1 – Venerable Institution

When Neuvillette takes the field, he will obtain 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories from his Passive Talent – Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority. The Passive Talent must be unlocked for this Constellation to take effect. Additionally, Neuvillette’s interruption resistance increases while using his Charged Attacks – Empowerment: Legal Evaluation and Equitable Judgment.

Essentially, when using Neuvillette, his Charged Attack immediately deals 110% of its original DMG.

C2 – Juridical Exhortation

Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority will be enhanced. Each stack of Past Draconic Glories increases the CRIT DMG of Equitable Judgment by 14%. CRIT DMG can be increased in this way by up to 42%. Like the prior Constellation, the Passive Talent must be unlocked for this to take effect.

Coupled with C1, immediately when Neuvillette takes the field, he will have one stack of Past Draconic Glories which results in his Charged Attack not only dealing 110% of its original damage but also increasing its CRIT DMG. The max CRIT DMG buff aligns with the maximum number of Past Draconic Glories stacks Neuvillette can have (up to 3 at a time).

C3 – Ancient Postulation

Neuvillette’s Normal Attack – As Water Seeks Equilibrium – automatically gains 3 Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Crown of Commiseration

When Neuvillette is on the field and is healed, he will generate 1 Sourcewater Droplet. This effect can occur once every 4 seconds.

Neuvillette generates Sourcewater Droplets through his Elemental Skill and Burst. These not only heal Neuvillette but also increase the power of his Charged Attack. You’ll be able to create more Sourcewater Droplets when Neuvillette absorbs them for healing.

C5 – Axiomatic Judgment

Neuvillette’s Elemental Burst – O Tides, I Have Returned – automatically gains 3 Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Wrathful Recompense

When using Equitable Judgment, Neuvillette can absorb nearby Sourcewater Droplets in an AoE. Each absorbed Droplet will increase the duration of Equitable Judgment by 1 second. Additionally, when Equitable Judgment hits enemies, it will fire 2 additional currents every 2 seconds. Each current will deal 10% of Neuvillette’s Max HP as Hydro DMG. This will be considered DMG dealt by Equitable Judgment – part of Neuvillete’s Normal Attack Talent.

