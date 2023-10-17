Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Monster Hunter Now: Bow Guide

The Bow is slower than the Light Bowgun, but typically does more damage. It's good for players who want power and agility.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Bow as seen during the Monster Hunter Now tutorial.

Unlocked after completing Chapter 2 of Monster Hunter Now, the Bow specializes in mid-range charged attacks. Unlike most other weapons with charging mechanics, you can dodge and still maintain your charge. However, after completing your dodge, you will automatically fire your arrow at its current charge level.

Monster Hunter Now: Sword & Shield Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Hammer Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Light Bowgun Guide

Currently, there are 10 Bows in the game. Bows are included in the Monster Weapon Sets for the Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Rathian, Legiana, Diablos, and Rathalos.

Combat

Aiming

Hunter performing a Rapid shot with a Bow.

Like the Light Bowgun, you will see crosshairs on your screen when using the Bow. If you have Lock On available through your melee weapons, that button will change into one reading Reset Aim. The game will lock onto monsters for you, but you can reset this whenever it decides to focus on empty space.

If you’re not close enough to hit a monster, the text “Out of Range” will flash in a red box over your crosshairs. Basically, get closer to the monster.

Charged Shots

Bows can charge up to four times, with each charge level dealing more damage and gaining different effects. Your crosshairs and Bow will glow with each charge level. When fully charged, the Bow will glow red. The first level is your standard shot – it’s what you perform if you tap the screen quickly. Depending on the Bow, you will either fire one arrow quickly or release a three-arrow spread. All arrows do low damage. 

With additional charges, some Bows will deal elemental damage in addition to their regular damage, or fire more arrows with each dealing more damage than before. Again, you can perform a Charge Step which activates when you dodge while in the charging state. However, you can’t continue charging after dodging, you will attack at whatever charge level you got to before being interrupted. If you perform a perfect dodge, your Bow will automatically fire a shot from the highest charge level, regardless of your prior charge level.

Each Bow will perform at least one of three Charged Shots: Rapid, Spread, and Pierce. Some Bows will use more than one type of attack depending on its charge level.

Special Skill – Dragon Piercer

Hunter performing the Bow's Special Skill, Dragon Piercer.

Rubbing a specially equipped arrow against the ground, it ignites. Your Hunter pulls back and shoots the arrow, piercing through a monster for significant damage. This may also result in a chain reaction of explosions across the monster.

List of Bows

First FormSecond FormWeapon SetElementCharged ShotsEquipment Skill
Iron BowSteel BowMetalNoneLv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid		Poison Resistance
Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning.
Kulu ArrowArcher’s DanceKulu-Ya-KuNoneLv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Pierce		Fortify
Increases your attack for a certain period each time you revive after fainting during a hunt.
Blooming ArchDatura StringPukei-PukeiPoisonLv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Spread		Sneak Attack
Increases your damage when attacking a monster from behind.
Pulsar BowKadachi StrikebowTobi-KadachiThunderLv. 1 Pierce
Lv. 2 Pierce
Lv. 3 Pierce
Lv. 4 Pierce		Evade Extender
Extends evasion distance.
Aqua BowWater ShotJyuratodusWaterLv. 1 Spread
Lv. 2 Spread
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid		Last Stand
Increases defense when your health falls below a certain point.
Blazing BowAnja ArchAnjanathFireLv. 1 Spread
Lv. 2 Spread
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid		Poison Resistance
Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning.
Princess BowN/ARathianPoisonLv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Spread
Lv. 4 Spread		Health Boost
Increases health by a certain amount.
Glacial ArrowSnowfletcherLegianaIceLv. 1 Pierce
Lv. 2 Pierce
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid		Divine Blessing
Grants the chance of halving the damage caused by a monster’s attack.
Diablos BowDiablos CoilbenderDiablosNoneLv. 1 Spread
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Spread
Lv. 4 Rapid		Heroics
Increases attack power when your health drops below a certain amount.
RathslingerN/ARathalosFireLv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid		Earplugs
Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.

Related Guides: Monster Hunter Now: Equipment Skills Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Armor Sets Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Large Monsters Guide | Monster Hunter Now: How to Form Parties | Monster Hunter Now: Invitation Codes Guide

Share this article:

LinkedIn