Monster Hunter Now: Bow Guide

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Unlocked after completing Chapter 2 of Monster Hunter Now, the Bow specializes in mid-range charged attacks. Unlike most other weapons with charging mechanics, you can dodge and still maintain your charge. However, after completing your dodge, you will automatically fire your arrow at its current charge level.
Monster Hunter Now: Sword & Shield Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Hammer Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Light Bowgun Guide
Currently, there are 10 Bows in the game. Bows are included in the Monster Weapon Sets for the Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Rathian, Legiana, Diablos, and Rathalos.
Combat
Aiming
Like the Light Bowgun, you will see crosshairs on your screen when using the Bow. If you have Lock On available through your melee weapons, that button will change into one reading Reset Aim. The game will lock onto monsters for you, but you can reset this whenever it decides to focus on empty space.
If you’re not close enough to hit a monster, the text “Out of Range” will flash in a red box over your crosshairs. Basically, get closer to the monster.
Charged Shots
Bows can charge up to four times, with each charge level dealing more damage and gaining different effects. Your crosshairs and Bow will glow with each charge level. When fully charged, the Bow will glow red. The first level is your standard shot – it’s what you perform if you tap the screen quickly. Depending on the Bow, you will either fire one arrow quickly or release a three-arrow spread. All arrows do low damage.
With additional charges, some Bows will deal elemental damage in addition to their regular damage, or fire more arrows with each dealing more damage than before. Again, you can perform a Charge Step which activates when you dodge while in the charging state. However, you can’t continue charging after dodging, you will attack at whatever charge level you got to before being interrupted. If you perform a perfect dodge, your Bow will automatically fire a shot from the highest charge level, regardless of your prior charge level.
Each Bow will perform at least one of three Charged Shots: Rapid, Spread, and Pierce. Some Bows will use more than one type of attack depending on its charge level.
Special Skill – Dragon Piercer
Rubbing a specially equipped arrow against the ground, it ignites. Your Hunter pulls back and shoots the arrow, piercing through a monster for significant damage. This may also result in a chain reaction of explosions across the monster.
List of Bows
|First Form
|Second Form
|Weapon Set
|Element
|Charged Shots
|Equipment Skill
|Iron Bow
|Steel Bow
|Metal
|None
|Lv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid
|Poison Resistance
Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning.
|Kulu Arrow
|Archer’s Dance
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|None
|Lv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Pierce
|Fortify
Increases your attack for a certain period each time you revive after fainting during a hunt.
|Blooming Arch
|Datura String
|Pukei-Pukei
|Poison
|Lv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Spread
|Sneak Attack
Increases your damage when attacking a monster from behind.
|Pulsar Bow
|Kadachi Strikebow
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Thunder
|Lv. 1 Pierce
Lv. 2 Pierce
Lv. 3 Pierce
Lv. 4 Pierce
|Evade Extender
Extends evasion distance.
|Aqua Bow
|Water Shot
|Jyuratodus
|Water
|Lv. 1 Spread
Lv. 2 Spread
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid
|Last Stand
Increases defense when your health falls below a certain point.
|Blazing Bow
|Anja Arch
|Anjanath
|Fire
|Lv. 1 Spread
Lv. 2 Spread
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid
|Poison Resistance
Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning.
|Princess Bow
|N/A
|Rathian
|Poison
|Lv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Spread
Lv. 4 Spread
|Health Boost
Increases health by a certain amount.
|Glacial Arrow
|Snowfletcher
|Legiana
|Ice
|Lv. 1 Pierce
Lv. 2 Pierce
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid
|Divine Blessing
Grants the chance of halving the damage caused by a monster’s attack.
|Diablos Bow
|Diablos Coilbender
|Diablos
|None
|Lv. 1 Spread
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Spread
Lv. 4 Rapid
|Heroics
Increases attack power when your health drops below a certain amount.
|Rathslinger
|N/A
|Rathalos
|Fire
|Lv. 1 Rapid
Lv. 2 Rapid
Lv. 3 Rapid
Lv. 4 Rapid
|Earplugs
Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.
Related Guides: Monster Hunter Now: Equipment Skills Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Armor Sets Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Large Monsters Guide | Monster Hunter Now: How to Form Parties | Monster Hunter Now: Invitation Codes Guide