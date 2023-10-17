Monster Hunter Now: Bow Guide

The Bow is slower than the Light Bowgun, but typically does more damage. It's good for players who want power and agility.

Unlocked after completing Chapter 2 of Monster Hunter Now, the Bow specializes in mid-range charged attacks. Unlike most other weapons with charging mechanics, you can dodge and still maintain your charge. However, after completing your dodge, you will automatically fire your arrow at its current charge level.

Currently, there are 10 Bows in the game. Bows are included in the Monster Weapon Sets for the Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Rathian, Legiana, Diablos, and Rathalos.

Combat

Aiming

Like the Light Bowgun, you will see crosshairs on your screen when using the Bow. If you have Lock On available through your melee weapons, that button will change into one reading Reset Aim. The game will lock onto monsters for you, but you can reset this whenever it decides to focus on empty space.

If you’re not close enough to hit a monster, the text “Out of Range” will flash in a red box over your crosshairs. Basically, get closer to the monster.

Charged Shots

Bows can charge up to four times, with each charge level dealing more damage and gaining different effects. Your crosshairs and Bow will glow with each charge level. When fully charged, the Bow will glow red. The first level is your standard shot – it’s what you perform if you tap the screen quickly. Depending on the Bow, you will either fire one arrow quickly or release a three-arrow spread. All arrows do low damage.

With additional charges, some Bows will deal elemental damage in addition to their regular damage, or fire more arrows with each dealing more damage than before. Again, you can perform a Charge Step which activates when you dodge while in the charging state. However, you can’t continue charging after dodging, you will attack at whatever charge level you got to before being interrupted. If you perform a perfect dodge, your Bow will automatically fire a shot from the highest charge level, regardless of your prior charge level.

Each Bow will perform at least one of three Charged Shots: Rapid, Spread, and Pierce. Some Bows will use more than one type of attack depending on its charge level.

Special Skill – Dragon Piercer

Rubbing a specially equipped arrow against the ground, it ignites. Your Hunter pulls back and shoots the arrow, piercing through a monster for significant damage. This may also result in a chain reaction of explosions across the monster.

List of Bows

First Form Second Form Weapon Set Element Charged Shots Equipment Skill Iron Bow Steel Bow Metal None Lv. 1 Rapid

Lv. 2 Rapid

Lv. 3 Rapid

Lv. 4 Rapid Poison Resistance

Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning. Kulu Arrow Archer’s Dance Kulu-Ya-Ku None Lv. 1 Rapid

Lv. 2 Rapid

Lv. 3 Rapid

Lv. 4 Pierce Fortify

Increases your attack for a certain period each time you revive after fainting during a hunt. Blooming Arch Datura String Pukei-Pukei Poison Lv. 1 Rapid

Lv. 2 Rapid

Lv. 3 Rapid

Lv. 4 Spread Sneak Attack

Increases your damage when attacking a monster from behind. Pulsar Bow Kadachi Strikebow Tobi-Kadachi Thunder Lv. 1 Pierce

Lv. 2 Pierce

Lv. 3 Pierce

Lv. 4 Pierce Evade Extender

Extends evasion distance. Aqua Bow Water Shot Jyuratodus Water Lv. 1 Spread

Lv. 2 Spread

Lv. 3 Rapid

Lv. 4 Rapid Last Stand

Increases defense when your health falls below a certain point. Blazing Bow Anja Arch Anjanath Fire Lv. 1 Spread

Lv. 2 Spread

Lv. 3 Rapid

Lv. 4 Rapid Poison Resistance

Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning. Princess Bow N/A Rathian Poison Lv. 1 Rapid

Lv. 2 Rapid

Lv. 3 Spread

Lv. 4 Spread Health Boost

Increases health by a certain amount. Glacial Arrow Snowfletcher Legiana Ice Lv. 1 Pierce

Lv. 2 Pierce

Lv. 3 Rapid

Lv. 4 Rapid Divine Blessing

Grants the chance of halving the damage caused by a monster’s attack. Diablos Bow Diablos Coilbender Diablos None Lv. 1 Spread

Lv. 2 Rapid

Lv. 3 Spread

Lv. 4 Rapid Heroics

Increases attack power when your health drops below a certain amount. Rathslinger N/A Rathalos Fire Lv. 1 Rapid

Lv. 2 Rapid

Lv. 3 Rapid

Lv. 4 Rapid Earplugs

Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.

