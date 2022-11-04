5 New Upcoming Bike Games of 2023

There’s a certain allure to the open road, a sense of freedom and independence. The long, wide, open stretch of freedom represents a shrugging off of responsibility and inclination towards that devil-may-care lifestyle. Here are the best upcoming games to scratch that itch and help you step out of the boxes we all to often find ourselves in.

#5 Bike Mechanic Simulator

Developer: Punch Punk Games

Publisher: Manager Games S.A.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release: 2023

Building on a genre of games like Car Mechanic Simulator and its various iterations Bike Mechanic simulator is a game that allows players to live out their dreams of developing a bicycle-building empire. Players will be able to carry out a variety of maintenance related tasks, from general servicing and cleaning to more complicated repairs. Once you’ve revived the patient you can take it out for a spin and test your handiwork. The game sees you work on a variety of bikes to hone your skills. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows you’ll have to plan your workshop carefully, upgrading your equipment as your skills evolve.

#4 American Motorcycle Simulator

Developer: Road Studio, Movie Games

Publisher: Movie Games, PlayWay

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release: 2023

The thrill of the stretching expanse of America’s tarmac has always called to those who seek to step away from the mindless hustle and bustle of life. American Motorcycle Simulator seeks to encapsulate all that it means to be a rebel of the road. From cruising through beautiful sights to bar fights and pool games. You’re on your own and it’s your way or the highway. Sometimes it’s both in perfect unison. As a rugged biker, you’ll be able to drink with the worst of them or hang out at raunchy joints and even carry out repairs on your hog while blazing your trail. American Motorcycle Simulator is a game that sets out to deliver far more than its unassuming title suggests.

#3 Showa American Story

Developer: NEKCOM

Publisher: 2P Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release: 2023

Set in Neo Yokohama, Showa America Story will let players hop into the boots of Choko. A teenager miraculously brought back from the clutches of death, ready to rain hell on any who would seek to hinder her efforts. The game is first and foremost an RPG. It fulfills several of our gaming needs simultaneously. A rare mashup of 80’s Japanese and American pop culture thrown together in a glorious blending of worlds. Not only can you ride a bike, but you can do many of the same pastimes associated with the wild outlaw life. Shoot, fight and give zombies an express hiding they’ll never forget, if they remember anything at all. Really what more can you ask for?

#2 GP Bikes

Developer: PiBoSo

Publisher: PiBoSo

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release: Full release in 2023

Built from the ground up, GP Bikes is a one of a kind racing simulator that strives to deliver the ultimate racing experience. Furthermore, GP Bikes offers a variety of setup options. If that hasn’t got your motor going then maybe an online multiplayer might ? This game boasts all of the best tricks from handling based physics like chassis flex simulation and the influences of automotive industry tyre models to environmental factors like dynamic surface groove buildup and marble generation. This game is for the true GP enthusiasts, it will even output telemetry data after a race so that you can analyze each performance. GP Bikes will deliver all of the above and more, all while featuring truly gorgeous audio effects to bless you ears with that wild engine scream!

#1 Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator

Developer: BeardedBrothers.Games Sp. z o.o., Pineapple Works

Publisher: BeardedBrothers.Games Sp. z o.o., Pineapple Works

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release: 2023

Another offering from the Mechanic Simulator genre, as with the others your goal will be to establish a thriving business with glowing reviews. Starting out in a small home based workshop, where all masters of industry begin, you’ll need to gradually develop your skills and workshop tooling. All of this is in aid of being the very best around. Once you’ve finished up a job you can take that beauty out for a spin, putting it through its paces before sending it out into the world. If flipping junkyard bikes is your thing then dust off your overalls and get set to score big. Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator boasts hundreds of parts and intricate repairs to tickle your repair fancies.