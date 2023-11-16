20 Best Bike Video Games of All Time

Why ride a bike in person when you can ride one in a video game? We’ve compiled some of the best bike-related titles from over the years, including some iconic franchises from the original Nintendo Entertainment System days along with some more recent title releases. This list is in no particular order and includes both games focused specifically on racing and other with more platforming elements–and everything in between.

#20 Ghostrunner 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: October 26, 2023

Ghostrunner 2 is all about slicing and dicing your enemies. The game is like the first installment, where you’re tossed into a cyberpunk world and forced into sinking your blade into countless enemies. However, when you’re not sprinting or grappling your way through a level, you’ll have a killer motorcycle to traverse with. This bike is something straight out of a cyberpunk ninja’s dreams. Hit record speeds down straightaways, make insane jumps, go up onto walls, and avoid the obstacles that attempt to stop you in your tracks.

#19 Freekstyle

Platforms: PS2, GameCube, GBA

Launched in 2002, Freekstyle takes players on an over-the-top motocross racing adventure. Released on the PlayStation 2, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo GameCube, players were able to race against opponents, go through unique circuits, and enter a freestyle mode.

Speed was the main factor in the game, and despite the now semi-dated graphics, it really made players feel as if they were barreling down some terrifying hills. Speaking of the courses, Freekstyle featured unrealistic courses filled with massive jumps and plenty of twists and turns. If you’re looking for realism, keep scrolling.

Unfortunately, the publisher who handled these more extreme sports titles, EA Sports Big, went under back in 2008. Currently, there is no word on if this game will ever see a remastered release or sequel.

#18 MX Bikes

Platforms: PC

Motocross is a very popular sport and one that sometimes doesn’t get the attention it deserves. But in MX Bikes, not only does it get that attention, the game was built to be as realistic as possible. Case in point, the engine for the game was made from the ground up not just to make the game look realistic but to have accurate depictions of what the bikes do as they go around the track. That includes showing you how you adjust the cycle, how the bike is affected by weather altering the terrain, and more. Then, when you are done with primary races, you can set things up online and race with your friends!

#17 Road Rash & Road Rage

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO Road Rage

The Road Rash series debuted in 1991 and saw its last official release in 2003. This is a motorcycle racing game that was developed and published by Electronic Arts, and its fame and glory come from its combat mechanics.

During races, players can fight each other with a variety of weapons, or simply punch and kick a nearby racer as they drive past. While the objective is to finish in third or fourth place, players can cause their opponents to wreck in order to speed ahead of the competition.

By winning races, players are be rewarded with money that can be used to buy new gear or bikes before the next race. As mentioned, the game saw its last release in 2003 when the 2000 PlayStation title, Road Rash: Jailbreak, was ported to the Game Boy Advance.

The series did go on to inspire the developers at Team 6 Studios to launch a spiritual successor called Road Rage. The game launched in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. As expected, the game plays similarly to the Road Rash series.

#16 Excitebike

Platforms: NES

Classic gaming enthusiasts know about Excitebike, a title launched on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. The series first released in 1985 as a launch title for the NES, and saw players racing through a series of tracks and overcoming a variety of obstacles.

Overall, the first title was rather basic and easy to understand. As new consoles were released from Nintendo, new installments were developed, further tweaking the gameplay. As a result, we’ve seen releases such as Excitebike 64 for the Nintendo 64 and Excitebike: World Rally for the Nintendo Wii.

#15 Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned

Platforms: Xbox 360, PC, PS3

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned is an expansion pack made available for Grand Theft Auto IV. The game introduces players to Johnny Klebitz, the vice president of a motorcycle club chapter.

While the game narrative is mature and fits into the overall gameplay mechanics of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, this speedy addition focuses on motorcycles exclusively. Outside of running a motorcycle gang, there are plenty of races and over ten hours of gameplay to go through.

If you’re not interested in strictly racing when it comes to bike and motorcycle-focused games, this is a great option.There’s plenty more to do in this expansion.

#14 Trials Fusion

Platforms: PC, PS4, X360, XBO

The fifth game within the Trials franchise and the follow-up to Trials Evolution is Trials Fusion. If you’ve never played a Trials game, the title is more of a platform racer. Players control a biker that makes his way through various courses and obstacles, though due to the unique physics found in the game, getting through each course is easier said than done.

Despite being on the more difficult side, Trials Fusion is an amazing platformer and worth a playthrough. Since its release, Ubisoft has provided six DLC packs along with free content downloads.

Though you could enjoy any of the Trials titles, Trials Fusion is one that continues to grow in popularity as the years pass.

#13 MX vs. ATV Series

Platforms: PS2, PSP, XB, GBA, GameCube, PC, DS, PS3, X360, Wii, PS4, XBO, NS, PS5, X/S

MX vs. ATV is a series that has been around since 2005. It has continued to see new installments over the years, the latest being MX vs. ATV Legends which launched on June 28, 2022. Overall, the off-road racing title tosses motocross bikes into the mix with ATV vehicles for a down-dirty good time.

As the series continued to see new installments, gamers have continued to see more vehicles, tracks, game modes, and riders to race against.

#12 Joe Danger

Platforms: PS3, X360, PC, iOS, Android, PSV

Hello Games may be best known for No Man’s Sky, but long before the much-improved space explorer went into development, the company released Joe Danger, a popular side-scroller that mixed platforming with racing.

Overall, the video game follows a stuntman named Joe Danger. Players must progress through each level and make death-defying jumps to complete the various challenges required for the in-game film.

#11 Ride 4

Platforms: PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PS5

With hundreds of bikes, dozens of tracks, and a whole new level of realism, Ride 4 aims to give players the definitive motorcycle experience that they have been craving. The game gives you plenty of options, not just in the bikes you race but where you race them, when you race them, and how you get to show off your skills. We’re talking day and night cycles, seasonal changes, customization from to bottom, pure races, endurance challenges, and so on. With dedicated servers to make sure that your online experience is as top-tier as possible, what are you waiting for?

#10 Riders Republic

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna

Riders Republic is easily one of the most unique titles on the list. The game isn’t just about racing–it’s about racing alongside a massive community that rides alongside you to help you take your racing journey to the next level. You and many other players will be going down mountainsides together and engaging in mass races where you see who can outlast who. Players can customize their look to stand out from the crowd as they bike, glide, board, or do whatever else they want to do in this very open experience.

#9 Grand Theft Auto V

Platforms: PS4, Xbox Series X/ S, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, Microsoft Windows

Grand Theft Auto V doesn’t really need much explanation. Players must engage in a series of jobs, heists, and more in order to survive in a city where the only person you can trust is yourself. Grand Theft Auto V is a title packed with content from top to bottom, and riding a bike through the streets in order to get where you need to go and escape those chasing you is only part of the fun. Plus, with the Rockstar Editor, you can capture your best biking moments and post them online for all to see! After a decade, you’ve probably already given this one a try–but it’s worth a replay while we wait for Grand Theft Auto VI.

#8 Road Redemption

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Wii U, Macintosh operating systems

The world is a mess, and the fight for peace was long and hard. Soon after it was achieved, it was broken once again when a leader was assassinated and a massive bounty was put out on the killer’s head. Now, you must lead your biker gang across the country and through enemy territory in order to get the bounty, get revenge, and ensure your future. This isn’t just a racing game on bikes–this is a combat racing game on motorcycles. Players will be surpassing 100 MPH as they try to bash in enemy skulls with their pipe, and with plenty of locations and challenges to uncover on the way to glory, this title has a lot to offer.

#7 Monster Energy Supercross 5

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Get ready to test your skills with Monster Energy Supercross 5! The best motocross game on the market. You can pave your way to success with the challenging career mode by climbing the ladder from rookie to pro. You can sign sponsorships with some of the biggest brands in motocross and even create your own team! If you need a break from the solo grind then you can practice in the compound with your friends or challenge each other to races.

#6 The Crew 2

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

The Crew 2 is a game that has made some big promises, and while it may not deliver on all of them, it does provide a massive racing experience that brings together all aspects of racing life. From cars to boats to planes to bikes, all are available in the “motornation.” Those in the USA will recognize some legendary landscapes, from flying near the Rocky Mountains to driving through the Grand Canyon. With all sorts of options, you’ll find that The Crew 2 might just be one of the definitive racing experiences released in recent memory.

#5 Trials Rising

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Google Stadia

What if you had a racing game where the world was your race track? Trials Rising aims to make that dream come true by offering races and tracks all over the planet. You’ll travel to China, Paris, New York, and much more to get your next racing fix.

When you’re playing online, you’ll be able to compete in plenty of challenges on tracks big and small. If that’s not enough for you, Trials Rising lets you create your own tracks and share them with others. Why not take a stab at what your fellow players have made?

#4 TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

If you’re looking for realism and challenge, TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 should be on your list. Aiming to give players countless difficult tracks to play, it also allows you to race one of the most dangerous tracks in the world: Snaefell Mountain Course, a 60 km-long track with both winding and straight sections that will push your riding skills to the limit.

“TT 2 features 17 additional tracks, 18 different motorbikes including classic models, and the official riders.” Add to that an open-world to drive in and an area to upgrade and test your bikes, and you’ll find this game has plenty to offer.

#3 MotoGP 22

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

MotoGP 22 is the biggest and most immersive title in the series yet. With more than 120 different riders, ranging from the past of MotoGP to the present, you can choose how you want to ride across 20 official circuits offered. There’s plenty of different modes to choose from as well. From the 17 chapters that break down the official 2009 MotoGP season,, to managerial mode, to the brand new multiplayer challenge races.

#2 MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

Platforms: PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PS5

When you’re the “official” game of something, you do all you can to make your title as accurate and fulfilling as possible. MXGP 2021 goes above and beyond, replicating the world of motocross in striking fashion. Players can choose from 40 official riders in the sport, as well as their bikes, the teams that they’re on, and more. The game includes a large set of realistic tracks that you’ll need to master in order to win, and if you don’t want your battles restrained to the track, check out the playground setting and see how well you can do out in the world itself.

#1 Days Gone

Days Gone is a rather interesting bike title, as it was meant to be one of the higher-end games on the PS4 late in its run. The game does a good job of having players use their bike to get around a post-apocalyptic world. While it sold well, many criticized the game for its repetitive features and slow story. More recently, the game has amassed a cult following, seeing its diamond in the rough qualities. It does have a wide world to traverse and some gorgeous graphics, so if you want a title with more of a narrative, this is your best bet.