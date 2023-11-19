Genshin Impact: Furina Ascension Materials

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 officially made the Hydro Archon, Furina, available and playable. She is the first Archon to use a Sword and the second to operate primarily as a Support. Unique to Fontaine, she can swap between Pheuma and Ousia alignments. Each energy form slightly changes Furina’s abilities.
Genshin Impact: Baizhu Ascension Materials | Genshin Impact: Baizhu Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Baizhu Talent Guide
To level up Furina, you can stay in Fontaine as long as you know where to look. Most likely, you will swap between the Beryl Region and the Erinnyes Forest for your materials.
Regional Specialty – Lakelight Lily
The Lakelight Lily is a new Fontaine regional specialty found in the Erinnyes Forest section of Fontaine.
After completing the World Quest series The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes, you can buy 15 Lakelight Lilies from Pahsiv for 2 Tidalga each, for a total of 30 Tidalga for all 15.
Common Enemy Drop – Nectar Series
Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and Energy Nectar all come from Whopperflowers. Whopperflowers can be found throughout Teyvat and tend to take on different elemental forms depending on which region you’re in. Whopperflowers can be Pyro, Electro, or Cryo. The easiest way to defeat them is to stun the Whopperflower before it can power up its elemental attack.
Normal Boss Drop – Water That Failed To Transcend
The Water That Failed To Transcend comes from the new Normal Boss, the Hydro Tulpa. Located in the Beryl Region of Fontaine, the Hydro Tulpa deals exclusively AoE Hydro DMG. During the battle, the Hydro Tulpa will create a Half-Tulpa. Defeating the Half-Tulpa will prevent the Hydro Tulpa from absorbing it and gaining increased DMG RES.
Gem Series – Varunada Lazurite
The Hydro Tulpa only drops Varunada Lazurite, so you shouldn’t have to go to other bosses for this gem. Additionally, the Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch (aka the Oceanid) also solely drop Varunada Lazurite.
Materials by Ascension Level
|Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40
|1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
3 Lakelight Lily
3 Whopperflower Nectar
20,000 Mora
|Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50
|3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments
10 Lakelight Lily
15 Whopperflower Nectar
2 Water That Failed To Transcend
40,000 Mora
|Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60
|6 Varunada Lazurite Fragments
20 Lakelight Lily
12 Shimmering Nectar
4 Water That Failed To Transcend
60,000 Mora
|Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70
|3 Varunada Lazurite Chunks
30 Lakelight Lily
18 Shimmering Nectar
8 Water That Failed To Transcend
80,000 Mora
|Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80
|6 Varunada Lazurite Chunks
45 Lakelight Lily
12 Energy Nectar
12 Water That Failed To Transcend
100,000 Mora
|Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90
|6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
60 Lakelight Lily
24 Energy Nectar
20 Water That Failed To Transcend
120,000 Mora
|Full Ascension Totals
|1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments
9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks
6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones
168 Lakelight Lily
18 Whopperflower Nectar
30 Shimmering Nectar
36 Energy Nectar
46 Water That Failed To Transcend
420,000 Mora
Related Guides: Genshin Impact: Best Neuvillette Build | Genshin Impact: Best Noelle Build | Genshin Impact: Best Sayu Build | Genshin Impact: Best Tartaglia Build | Genshin Impact: Best Freminet Build