Genshin Impact: Furina Ascension Materials

Furina is the newest playable Archon in Genshin Impact. She excels in providing damage buffs for any team build.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 officially made the Hydro Archon, Furina, available and playable. She is the first Archon to use a Sword and the second to operate primarily as a Support. Unique to Fontaine, she can swap between Pheuma and Ousia alignments. Each energy form slightly changes Furina’s abilities.

To level up Furina, you can stay in Fontaine as long as you know where to look. Most likely, you will swap between the Beryl Region and the Erinnyes Forest for your materials.

Regional Specialty – Lakelight Lily

The Lakelight Lily is a new Fontaine regional specialty found in the Erinnyes Forest section of Fontaine.

After completing the World Quest series The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes, you can buy 15 Lakelight Lilies from Pahsiv for 2 Tidalga each, for a total of 30 Tidalga for all 15.

Common Enemy Drop – Nectar Series

Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and Energy Nectar all come from Whopperflowers. Whopperflowers can be found throughout Teyvat and tend to take on different elemental forms depending on which region you’re in. Whopperflowers can be Pyro, Electro, or Cryo. The easiest way to defeat them is to stun the Whopperflower before it can power up its elemental attack.

Normal Boss Drop – Water That Failed To Transcend

The Water That Failed To Transcend comes from the new Normal Boss, the Hydro Tulpa. Located in the Beryl Region of Fontaine, the Hydro Tulpa deals exclusively AoE Hydro DMG. During the battle, the Hydro Tulpa will create a Half-Tulpa. Defeating the Half-Tulpa will prevent the Hydro Tulpa from absorbing it and gaining increased DMG RES.

Gem Series – Varunada Lazurite

The Hydro Tulpa only drops Varunada Lazurite, so you shouldn’t have to go to other bosses for this gem. Additionally, the Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch (aka the Oceanid) also solely drop Varunada Lazurite.

Materials by Ascension Level

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3 Lakelight Lily

3 Whopperflower Nectar

20,000 Mora Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

10 Lakelight Lily

15 Whopperflower Nectar

2 Water That Failed To Transcend

40,000 Mora Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

20 Lakelight Lily

12 Shimmering Nectar

4 Water That Failed To Transcend

60,000 Mora Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

30 Lakelight Lily

18 Shimmering Nectar

8 Water That Failed To Transcend

80,000 Mora Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

45 Lakelight Lily

12 Energy Nectar

12 Water That Failed To Transcend

100,000 Mora Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

60 Lakelight Lily

24 Energy Nectar

20 Water That Failed To Transcend

120,000 Mora Full Ascension Totals 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones

168 Lakelight Lily

18 Whopperflower Nectar

30 Shimmering Nectar

36 Energy Nectar

46 Water That Failed To Transcend

420,000 Mora

