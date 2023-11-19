Genshin Impact: Furina Constellation Guide

Overall, Furina's Constellation focuses on enhancing the buffs from her Fanfare mechanic. C2 and C6 add the best effects to her combat.

Made playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.2, Furina is the fifth Archon introduced to players. As the Hydro Archon, Furina embraces the healing qualities of the Element while providing excellent attack buffs for your team.

Genshin Impact: Baizhu Ascension Materials | Genshin Impact: Baizhu Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Baizhu Talent Guide

Unlike the other Archons, Furina functions as a Support who can dip into the role of a Sub-DPS. However, like the other Archons, she performs her role as a Support supremely well. Her potency lies in her team-wide damage buffs through the Fanfare mechanic of her Elemental Burst. Since Fanfare is such an important feature, her best Constellation is C2. If you want to turn Furina into a Main DPS, then you should go for C6.

C1 – Love Is a Rebellious Bird That None Can Tame

When using her Elemental Burst, Let the People Rejoice, Furina will gain 150 Fanfare. Additionally, Furina’s Fanfare limit increases by 100. Fanfare stacks buff your team’s DMG output and incoming healing bonus. Without this Constellation, Furina will only gain Fanfare stacks for each percentage point of your team’s Max HP that changes. Fanfare stacks will still be cleared after the duration of Let the People Rejoice ends.

Without this Constellation, Furina can acquire a maximum of 300 Fanfare stacks. C1 increases this limit to 400, with Furina automatically gaining 150 stacks upon activating Let the People Rejoice.

C2 – A Woman Adapts Like Duckweed in Water

While Let the People Rejoice is active, Furina’s Fanfare gain from increases or decreases in nearby characters’ HP increases by 250%. Each point of Fanfare above the limit will increase Furina’s Max HP by 0.35%. Her maximum Max HP increase becomes 140%.

After C1, Furina can have a max of 400 Fanfare stacks. The goal at C2 should be to get Furina over that max 400 so she can get the Max HP buff. The math on this Constellation is a bit complicated and murky to break down but essentially, you will notice that gaining Fanfare occurs faster than before.

C3 – My Secret Is Hidden Within Me, No One Will Know My Name

Upon activation, Furina’s Elemental Burst Talent – Let the People Rejoice – immediately gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – They Know Not Life, Who Dwelt in the Netherworld Not!

When the Salon Members from Salon Solitaire hit an opponent, or the Singer of Many Waters restores HP to the active character, Furina will restore 4 Energy. This effect triggers once every 5 seconds. Generally, this Constellation should help cut down on the time it takes to charge Furina’s Elemental Burst.

C5 – His Name I Now Know, It Is…!

Upon activation, Furina’s Elemental Skill Talent – Salon Solitaire – immediately gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Hear Me – Let Us Raise the Chalice of Love!

When using Salon Solitaire, Furina gains “Center of Attention” for 10 seconds. Throughout the duration, Furina’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks are converted into Hydro DMG which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. DMG also increases by an amount equivalent to 18% of Furina’s Max HP.

Throughout the duration, Furina’s Normal Attacks – not including Arhe: Seats Sacred and Secular Attacks – Charged Attacks, and the impact of Plunging Attacks will cause different effects up to every 0.1 seconds after hitting opponents depending on her current Arkhe alignment.

In Arkhe: Ossian, all nearby characters in the party will be healed by 4% of Furina’s Max HP every second. This effect lasts for 2.9 seconds. Triggering this effect again extends its duration.

In Arkhe: Pneuma, the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, or Plunging Attack DMG will be further increased by 25% of Furina’s Max HP. When any of the attacks mentioned previously hit an opponent, all nearby characters in the party will consume 1% of their current HP.

During the duration of each instance of “Center of Attention,” the above effects can be triggered up to 6 times. “Center of Attention” will end when its effects have been triggered 6 times or when the duration expires.

Related Guides: Genshin Impact: Best Neuvillette Build | Genshin Impact: Best Noelle Build | Genshin Impact: Best Sayu Build | Genshin Impact: Best Freminet Build | Genshin Impact: Best Tartaglia Build