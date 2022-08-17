Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed Releases October 18

Who are you going to call when you hear something go bump in the night? Great news is ahead of fans of the classic franchise Ghostbusters. It has been a bit since we have received any updates on the new game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is an upcoming 4v1 multiplayer game based on the beloved characters from the Ghostbusters. Tomorrow there is a live session of gameplay being shown, see the tweet below for more information.

This streaming will be aired exclusively through Twitch so be sure to prepare to watch August 18, at 11:15 AM PST.

In other updates we have received about the game, it has been confirmed that the game will support bots, being both available in online or offline mode. They will serve as back-up for the team. The game does have a multiplayer focus and is one of the strong suits we believe so far for the game, however, Illfonic has expressed to Ghostbusters fans that it will also have a full story to experience as well, which can also be played online or offline as well.

Pre-Order Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed Now

A tweet from Wario64 on Twitter has shared that the new Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed game is available for pre-order on Amazon for both Xbox, PS4, and PS5, as well as a special collector’s edition. It is dated to be released on October 18, which is just in time for Halloween. The game will be available for PC from the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

About Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed

Ghostbuster: Spirits Unleashed allows you to be apart of your own Ghostbusters team, fighting all kinds of creepy and scary ghost creatures around the city. It is a multiplayer game that is perfect for all different skilled games. This game will included multiplayer battles for online mode. As you progress throughout the game you will unlock upgrades for both the Ghostbusters but also ghost to experience different types of gameplay. This game has so many similarities to the classic movies and is perfect for any Ghostbusters fan. Whether you are hunting or haunting, the game is great for all to play and master.

Ghostbuster: Spirits Unleashed is a 2022 action-adventure game, based on the one and the only Ghostbusters franchise. The game is developed by IllFonic. This game will be coming to Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will feature a setup for four players and allows each player to take a role as one of the Ghostbusters on the team or even play as a ghost. The pending release date hasn’t be publicly announced but the pre-orders on Amazon have it listed to release October 18.

