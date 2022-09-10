Skull And Bones Shares New Look At Gameplay At Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft’s long-awaited pirate adventure RPG Skull and Bones was given another showing during Ubisoft Forward. The game has been in development at Ubisoft for a long time and was first revealed in July. While there’s still a little while yet until Skull and Bones’ November 8 release, the team at Ubisoft Singapore has treated fans to a new look at the pirate life during today’s live stream event.

Those looking forward to getting their own captaincy will be happy with the two new trailers shared during the Ubisoft Forward event. First up, a fresh look at the game’s world space, including the gorgeous-looking open seas of the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy. The trailer gets into the network of clandestine spice, silk and smuggled goods traders, as well as looking in greater detail at the varied customisation options available for budding shipbuilders. Players will only be able to unlock access to these networks on a gradual basis, as players earn the right to trade amongst these secretive and lucrative merchants. Check out the new trailer right here.

As can be seen in the footage, it looks like the game will offer players a real multitude of options for improving their ship’s attacking and defensive capabilities, some of which are outlined in the main trailer. Something that may have taken some viewers by surprise was the reveal that ships can be equipped with somewhat more modern weaponry than you’d expect from a pirate game set in a fictionalised 17th century.

Rocket launchers, mortars and torpedoes will all feature as additional weapon options, to pack your vessel with a major amount of power. Armouring ships was also touched upon, with the developers going into some detail as to the types of ammo and preventative protections players will need to acquaint themselves with in order to keep their ships afloat.

An additional developer breakdown of some of the game’s main features has also been shared during the showcase. Although not exactly a deep dive, it does give eager pirates another look at the open-world exploration that’s coming up in this high-seas-heavy adventure. It’s all very exciting and should serve as a bit more of a taste of what’s to come for those who are counting down to the game’s November 8 release. Check it out here.

Also confirmed during the stream was that Skull and Bones will feature full cross-play at launch, with options still available for those who wish to join the game’s Insider Program. Those wishing to join are invited to sign up for PC playtesting of the game over on the Skull and Bones website.

Skull and Bones launches on November 8. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

