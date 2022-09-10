Iron Man Game Is Still Coming Even Though It Wasn’t At D23

Before The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase there were rumors of a new Iron Man game being announced. Unfortunately, nothing was announced about it upon the other Marvel games announced. The games industry insider Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb has revealed that whilst it wasn’t mentioned at D23, the game is still in development. He made a tweet late Friday night, saying “shouldn’t have to wait much longer to hear about it” in regards to this Iron Man.

This is the other game I was talking about when we went over the Black Panther stuff. You shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear about it, but you will have to wait to play it. Although it's coming before Black Panther. https://t.co/qFaStBsoL6 — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 10, 2022

Journalist Grubb also said that developer Motive is “doing Iron Man after Dead Space,” while a team of “former Shadow Of Mordor developers will make Black Panther.” So this answers a lot of the rumors about Iron Man and Black Panther both receiving new games.

According to his tweets, it sounds like the Black Panther game might be different than the game that was announced at D23 that included Captain America and Black Panther. Someone asked and he replied back with “No. Different.”

Iron Man Game By EA

The Iron Man game will reported be developed by Dead Space creator Motive Studio, and it is suggested that EA is working on a Black Panther title and an Iron Man title that are both mentioned above. Over the years we have seen many companies try at an Iron Man game, many either being canceled or failed to take an impact on the fanbase.

Source.