Iron Man Open-World Game Was In The Works For Years Only To Get Canceled By Disney

Disney canceled an open-world Iron Man game that had been in the works for years by the creator of Just Cause, Swedish developer Avalanche Studios. This news was revealed after the studio founder, Christofer Sundberg did a new interview with MinnMax. Sundberg hasn’t been apart of Avalanche since 2019 but he revealed that the game was in development for a couple of years…only to get canceled.

From what we know about this game, it allowed its players to fly around anywhere and “punch” people with Iron Man’s suit, or at least, that was what they had at one point of developing the game. Studio founder, Sundberg said that there was many great people involved on the Iron Man untitled game’s creation but that the game was canceled for unknown reasons in 2012. Take a look below at the tweet MinnMax put out on Twitter which shows us the interview and some clips of gameplay. View the full video here.

In this clip from MinnMax's interview, Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg reveals for the first time that the creators of Just Cause were working on an open-world Iron Man game before Disney and Marvel canceled the game around 2012. https://t.co/Ups3MrWmE4 pic.twitter.com/ODeya496uE — MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) August 17, 2022

As of right now, we don’t know how many years this Iron Man game was in development for or why it was canceled. It is a shame however that Marvel Comics fans will not get to experience what a cool game this looked like it would have been. Furthermore, an Iron Man game was released in 2008 from SEGA which was alongside the Robert Downey Jr. movie which started off Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Its release was soon followed by another SEGA game in 2010 Iron Man 2 as well as Iron Man 3 which was released in 2013 from Gameloft. Another Iron Man related game that was released was an Iron Man VR game that came out in 2020…perfect for everybody that was in quarantine from the COVID19 virus.

Sundberg didn’t reveal many details overall about the title in the interview, other than it having been in the works for a couple of years. There is also rumors of involvement of other characters, but nothing specified more than what we can see from the video released. The game would have been great, like really, an open-world Iron Man game? Heck, yes. However, Disney and Marvel never picked it back up and we sadly might never get anymore from it. Iron Man didn’t have the best of luck as Spider-Man did in the gaming department.

Marvel Studios Latest Game Release

If you are a fan of Marvel and especially Marvel Studios games, be sure to check out the latest Spider-Man game which just release earlier this week, Spider-Man: Remastered. This game is available on Steam for PC as well as the PS5 console.

In this all-new Spider-Man game, you get to play as a brand new Peter Parker that is struggling to balance his normal teenage boy life and his superhero life fighting crime on the streets of New York City as our favorite web slinger. You will now be carrying the weight of the city on your own shoulders as you take on the whole of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Remastered. The game also has a DLC where you will get three chapters to play called Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City Never Sleeps adventure. And if that wasn’t enough for your comic-book loving heart, you can also play as many beloved characters like Mary Jane Watson, Kingpin, and many more. Not to mention, you can also play as the comic-book creator himself, Stan Lee. Yes, Stan Lee can swing from webs just like our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Source.