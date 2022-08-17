Crash Bandicoot Studio Teases Potential New Game

Image is taken from the Crash Bandicoot series

You might know Toys for Bob as being the latest Crash Bandicoot studio, taking over the franchise in 2020 and subsequently releasing Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in 2020. Well, it turns out that they have some big plans in the offing, with Toys for Bob potentially readying itself to reveal a brand-new game.

It’s not just Crash Bandicoot 4 that the studio is known for though because Toys for Bob is also the developer behind Skylanders and 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy. That’s not a bad little resume of successful games it has going for it, so the news of an exciting new game could be another great little project.

A recent tweet from the Activision subsidiary showed a very interesting image, one that would suggest that a new project really is being worked on. As you can see from the tweet below, there are 17 images of games that the studio has developed… but what’s this, do we spy a mysterious 18th title as well? It certainly looks that way, doesn’t it?

Thanks for playing along, how many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it's pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover… 😉 pic.twitter.com/g4A5hkAHk3 — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 16, 2022 A tweet from Toys for Bob that teases a new game.

Looking at the image though, 17 titles is nothing to be sniffed at, and just glancing at some of these games floods us with a state of remembrance. Surprisingly, the Crash Bandicoot studio is more famous for its work on the Skylander series, with four games under its belt so far, but its work on the recent Spyro Reignited was something that didn’t go unnoticed because the game achieved a lot of praise upon its release in 2018.

Toys for Bob is based in California, and the studio also has development credits in games from the Call of Duty, Tony Hawks, and Overwatch series’ – it just shows that this small studio that works from within Activision has many feathers in its cap. In terms of this currently unknown project though, it is exactly that… unknown. Although, with a tease as big as this tweet, it won’t take long before we hear more about it.

It was only in June that rumors of Toys for Bob developing a new Crash Bandicoot game were popping up, and with the previous game being released all the way back in 2020, it’s probably about time that another installment in the long-running series actually became a thing. Whatever the case, it certainly seems as if Toys for Bob is keeping busy with a whole host of projects, but the thought of a fresh new game on the horizon is something that has the potential to salivate many a tastebud.

In other news, back in May, Activision denied claims that Toys for Bob had suffered layoffs and said it would continue to support the latest Crash Bandicoot game alongside a new role working on Call of Duty Warzone. According to several job listings that are currently advertised on the official website, Toys for Bob is looking for some experienced developers as well as some other crea5ive individuals that are ready to take on some exciting new projects.

