Overwatch 2 Now Has Console And PC Account Merging

Blizzard is gearing up for the big launch of their popular competitive shooter game Overwatch 2 on October 4 and as such, players will not be able to merge their console and PC accounts for maximum benefits. By opting to merge their console accounts with their Battle.net PC account, players will be able to take advantage of both the new cross-progression system and ensure they have access to all the in-game cosmetic items they’ve earned on either their PC or console profile under one single account.

The cross-progression aspect of merging existing console and PC accounts into one single account is important, as it’ll set players up in good stead ahead of Overwatch 2′s upcoming battle pass system. With the cross-progression system in place, players will be able to level up their shiny new Overwatch 2 battle pass on whichever platform they feel like working with that day, so all in all, merging the accounts will make things better in the long run.

Players need a Battle.net account to be able to play the game in the first place, so it’s worth making sure you understand the ins and outs of making the merge before jumping in with it. Blizzard has stipulated that players can only link their Battle.net account to one Xbox Live, one PlayStation Network and one Nintendo account, so it’s important that you choose the correct one to merge, as this can also only be done once.

Players will be able to merge their accounts either in-game or via the Blizzard website. As of now, when players log in to Overwatch 2, they’ll be prompted to select and confirm the accounts that they wish to merge with their Battle.net account. If doing so in-game on their console, players will be presented with an alpha-numeric code and a QR code, which they can either enter manually into a blizzard linking site or scan the QR which will also take them there but have the code pre-populated. Once approved, the connection will be finalised and players will be ready to hit the ground running with their one account containing many platforms when the game launches in a couple of months’ time.

Overwatch 2 has been in open beta since June, with Blizzard taking time to give it the finishing touches and gather players’ feedback ahead of its main release. It’s also revealed that the launch of Overwatch 2 will mean that support for the original Overwatch will be withdrawn, as the team focus solely on the next iteration of its popular FPS. Players of the original game still have a bit of time left to enjoy it though, even if they’ll need to get to grips with Overwatch 2 as its replacement.

For the full details on how to merge your console accounts with your Battle.net account ahead of the release of Overwatch 2, check out the how-to guide over on the Blizzard website now.

Overwatch 2 launches on October 4. It’ll be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with full cross-play support.

Source