Rollerdrome: How to Perform All Grabs | Every Trick in the Book

Rollerdrome is the perfect combination of action and style, giving players the freedom to pull off death-defying skate tricks while taking out enemies with a wide range of firearms. Pulling off tricks while dealing with threats quickly is key to getting a high score at the end of each match, but to score well, you’ll need to know exactly what tricks to be doing.

The “Every Trick in the Book” trophy is awarded to those who can pull off every Grab trick in the game during a single match. If you’re looking for a full list of every grab trick included in Rollerdrome, take a look at the guide below.

‘Every Trick in the Book’ Trophy Guide

To unlock the “Every Trick in the Book” trophy, you’ll need to do one of every Grab trick listed below in a single match. While that may sound like a tall order, as long as you know how to do each trick, the trophy can be quickly unlocked in the Matterhorn Arena map since it only features simple House Player enemies.

As you go to perform each trick, keep an eye on the bottom of the screen where the game displays which trick you’ve just completed and how many points are awarded for it. After officially completing a trick, you can check it off your list.

Rollerdrome: All Grabs

There are 13 total grabs included in Rollerdrome. To perform them, you’ll need to get some air off of a ramp and then press the correct button combo. All grabs will use the square button and the left thumbstick