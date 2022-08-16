Rollerdrome: How to Dodge at the Last Moment | Perfect Dodge

There are a lot of optional challenges to complete for each level of Rollerdrome. Some of them are easier than others, but one that reoccurs is the challenge that asks the player to “dodge at the last moment” from various threats. The first challenge that uses this language is in the game’s second level, so if you don’t know exactly what that means, then completing it can be tricky.

If you’re wondering how to “dodge at the last moment,” you’re not alone. While the game generally does a good job at explicitly stating what you need to do for specific challenges, this one can be a little vague if you’re forgetting how to do a perfect dodge. For help in completing the challenge, take a look at the guide below.

Performing Perfect Dodges in Rollerdrome

“Dodging at the last moment” is synonymous with performing a perfect dodge. You’ll learn how to do a perfect dodge in the game’s tutorial, but if you’re blanking on how to do one, don’t worry, they’re very simple. Perfect dodges are performed just before an enemy hits you with an attack. Sometimes the game is really good at telegraphing when exactly that will be but other times it’s a little vaguer.

For example, when targeted by a sniper, the targeting line will be red as they get ready to take a shot but turn white just before they actually take it. If you dodge once it turns white, you’ll do a perfect dodge which amplifies your score and gives you bonus time when using bullet time.

It’s harder to know when to roll to get a perfect dodge when facing other enemies, however, as they don’t all give you a visual signal about when the exact time to dodge is. As long as you’re dodging before you’re hit, you’re going to avoid damage, but the closer you are to being hit, the more likely you are to perform a perfect dodge.